NNPC’s gas revenue hits N219.5bn in one year

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has declared that its total revenue generated from gas sold and transmitted in 2016 amounted to N219.5 billion as against N155.5 billion in 2015.

This, a 41 per cent increase over the previous year, was made possible by the corporation through its subsidiary, the Nigerian Gas Processing and Transportation Company Limited (NGPTC). Chief Operating Officer of NGPTC, formerly Nigerian Gas Company (NGC), Engr. Saidu A. Mohammed, revealed this in the 2016 report of the company released at the weekend.

NGPTC, Mohammed said, also declared a profit after tax of N15.81 billion in 2016 due to the writeback of a deferred tax of N8.05 billion in 2015. He explained that the increase was due to revenue generated from application of higher transportation tariff and new commercial customers that came on stream.

“An overview of NGPTC’s business performance for the year 2016 shows that 307 billion standard cubic feet (bscf) of gas was sold and transmitted as against the planned 463 bscf, thereby achieving 66.4 per cent of its target.

“The year 2016 also reveals a performance of four per cent below the volume of 319.25 bscf sold in 2015,” Mohammed said while presenting the company’s report during the 22nd Annual General Meeting at the NNPC Towers in Abuja.

The company suffered 156 billion standard cubic feet (bscf), a 33.6 %, shortfall in production projections during the year under review, according to a statement issued by NNPC Group General Manger, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu. Mohammed noted that the company was confronted with the challenges of incessant vandalism of the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System 1 (ELPS 1), Trans Forcados pipeline and evacuation bottleneck of condensate in 2016.

“As part of the dividends of the on-going transformation of the NNPC, one of its subsidiary companies, NGPTC, has declared a profit after tax of N15.81 billion in 2016. The profit was due to the write-back of deferred tax of N8.05 billion in 2015,” he noted.

Mohammed stated that the profit before tax for the year ended 31st December, 2016 was N24.4 billion as against N20.9 billion in 2015, representing an increment of 16.8 per cent, while the profit after tax reduced from N22.6 billion in 2015 to N15.81 billion in 2016.

He added that earnings per share reduced from N4,510 in 2015 to N3,163 for 2016.He noted that the company was confronted with the challenges of incessant vandalism of the Escravos- Lagos Pipeline System 1 (ELPS 1), Trans Forcados pipeline and evacuation bottleneck of condensate in 2016.

The COO and chairman of the company acknowledged the continued support of NGPTC’s host communities for the sustained peace and tranquility in the company’s areas of operation. In his welcome remarks, the Managing Director of NGPTC, Mr. Babatunde Bakare, stated that the corporate culture of the company was hinged on the unwavering commitment to excellence, best ethics and team work.

