‘No case of monkeypox in Ogun’

Ogun State government has debunked claims about the outbreak of monkeypox in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Babatunde Ipaye, who spoke at a media briefing in Abeokuta, said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) goofed by listing the state among those with affected cases.

The NCDC National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, had on Monday in Abuja declared that 31 suspected cases of monkeypox have so far been reported in seven states across the country.

Apart from Ogun, Ihekweazu listed Bayelsa, Rivers, Ekiti, Akwa Ibom, Lagos and Cross River as states with confirmed cases.

But Ipaye said yesterday that only a case of skin tissue/rashes was diagnosed in the state and not monkeypox.

The commissioner pointed out that the state was erroneously listed “due to the overzealousness of a health officer” which contacted the NCDC in Abuja that one incident had been recorded in the state.

He explained that when he visited the patient at the General Hospital, Ijebu-Ode to ascertain the suspected case, it was diagnosed to be skin tissue/rashes.

He said the state government had already contacted the NCDC to come for further clarification as the state would not take the section of public health response for granted.

Ipaye, however, stressed the need for members of the public to observe and maintain a proper high standard of personal and environmental hygiene at all times as part of precautionary measures to prevent the disease. “People should cultivate the habit of eating bush meat and even minimise interaction with animals, we should maintain proper personal and environmental hygiene and more so to reduce handshake,” ‎he stated. The commissioner said the three isolation centres in the state, General Hospital Iberekodo, Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta and Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, were on the alert to curtail any form of epidemic outbreak. He urged members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspected case of the disease to the nearest public health facility or call the following numbers for any emergency: 08033591033 and 08094663429. Ipaye admonished health workers to be proactive and practise universal safety precautions in the management of any suspected or confirmed case. He urged them to always wear appropriate personal protective equipment when attending to cases and wash hands after contact with each patient or contaminated materials.

