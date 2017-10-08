We’re no longer interested in P-Square –Disappointed fans

Fans of super music duo, P-Square has expressed their disappointment at the twins over what they described as public show of shame and disrespect to their fans. In a vox pop conducted by RazzleDazzle, some aggrieved and concerned fans couldn’t hold back their feelings of sadness and disappointments in the group which has been regarded as one of the most powerful music twins in Nigeria and Africa. “Yes, I am aware of their recent fight; I think one of them recently posted on social media that he has been doing things all alone.

When I saw it, I just laughed and said to myself that these men are sick; I don’t understand what their problem is. Why do they choose to disgrace themselves; what is it that they cannot settle in their closet, I mean, these guys are matured, yet act like children!” Samson Duru, an undergraduate of the University of Lagos said.

Vivian Okoye, also a student at the same institution said, “Well, I am a fan of P-Square, but right now my heart bleeds, its bleeds for them. I can imagine how their late mum will be turning in her grave over her children; I think they should just settle everything and come back again”.

A Lagos Island based Disc Jockey, DJ Mobz, also let out his dissatisfaction with the duo’s action, “Yes, I am very much aware of it, funny enough I am a great fan of P-Square; it is a thing of shame for these guys to continually disgrace themselves. This is like me fighting myself, I’m sure they don’t understand that they are one.

For example, in one of their songs, they said, “Peter and Paul dem be one no bi two”. So what happened to that? How come they are now very comfortable doing things alone; these guys are blood brothers, two in one! I’m very disappointed in them; I am not interested in their group anymore. They had better don’t try to settle; I will even stop playing their group songs from henceforth, he said angrily”.

