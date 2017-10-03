Non-implementation of Osinbajo’s report on SGF, danger to APC – Sani

Baba Negedu

KADUNA

A Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District , Shehu Sani, yesterday warned that failure of President Muhammadu Buhari to implement the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo-led committee report on alleged corruption by the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF) Babachir Lawal may affect the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

Sani, an activist turned politician, said the failure of government to implement the report linked to the Internally Displaced Persons’ camps in the Northeast was threatening to erode the integrity of the President.

Sani, who is the Chairman, Adhoc Committee on Humanitarian Crisis in the Northeast, also warned that any further delay to brief and make the report available to Nigerians was capable of tarnishing the integrity , reputation and credibility of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Answering questions from newsmen shortly after he handed over documents of a newly purchased skill acquisition centre property to the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at Sabon-Tasha Kaduna, the lawmaker said, that the fight against corruption should not be limited to people in the opposition parties alone but also people within the ruling APC to show Nigerians that the party meant well.

According to him: “Yes, I am as worried as any meaningful Nigerian is. I personally investigated the handling of the funds in the Northeastern part of the country. Presidency also set up a committee headed by VP Osinbajo who has also completed its investigation and submitted its report. But it’s been months now that Mr. President came back to the country and nothing has been heard of it.

“That is why I said I hope the report has not been eaten by rodents and soft copy infected by virus. But if there is nothing of such, I believe Mr. President must seriously take action against this. And if he doesn’t, then the proverbial insecticide and deodorant will simply be applied.

“If we are serious about fighting corruption, it should be total not only people that are far from us or people who are not in our party. Our President should know that his credibility and integrity are hanging until this issue is addressed and he has to address it very well.

“There should be no hidden place, there should be no immunity as much as we have the will, the capacity to put the people from opposition parties to jail. We should also do that to people who come from APC if they are guilty. That will show we are serious about what we are doing except if we have double face anti-corruption crusade which is not good for this country.

“The whole Nigeria is waiting for him to act. He should not allow his love, his passion and soft-heartedness for people whom he hold closely deny him his good name. He should move because is either their names or his and I believe he should safe his name first.”

