Northern Cross River endorses Ayade for second term

Clement James

Calabar

The people of northern Cross River State, one of the three senatorial districts in the state, yesterday formally endorsed Governor Ben Ayade as the flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections.

The endorsement, which took place in Ogoja at the celebration of a festival tagged NorthFest, saw the people of the northern part of the state trooping out to welcome the governor, who initiated the festival for the first time in the history of the area.

Speaking while moving a motion for the endorsement of the governor for a second term, a former Nigerian envoy to the Republic of South Korea, Ambassador Akpan Obi-Odu, said the governor had continued to live an exemplary life and given what he called an achievement, Ayade deserves another four years in office, he said.

“Award and endorsement for 2019 by the people of Cross River North for his exemplary and simplicity in achievement, we in northern Cross River today at this maiden NorthFest celebration have unanimously endorsed Prof. Ben Ayade, for a second term in 2019,” Obi-Odu said.

According to him, “Apart from the recognition Ayade has given to Ogoja after years of neglect, deprivation and marginalisation, he deserves commendation by the people for handling the affairs of government in a way that brings pride to the average northern Cross River person.”

He regretted that the fame which Ogoja was reputed for in the past disappeared suddenly, but said the governor, who is from area, has shown concern to reenact that past glory through the NorthFest celebration.

Like this: Like Loading...