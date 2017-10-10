Northern PDP to Fayose‎: Respect the zoning principle 

‎Northern leaders and political elders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it would ensure that the zoning arrangement agreed at the May 21, 2016, National Convention in Port Harcourt is respected.

The ‎convention had adopted the recommendation of Senator Ike Ekweremadu’s Post-Election Review Committee that zoned the 2019 presidential candidate of the party to the northern part of the country and the chairmanship to the south.

‎But Ekiti State governor, two weeks ago, declared his ambition to run for the presidency, saying it is his constitutional right to aspire to any political office in the country.

PDP Northern elders who met in Abuja yesterday to harmonise their position towards the December National Convention said the Port Harcourt zoning arrangement remains sacrosanct.

Speaker after speaker took a swipe at Governor Fayose for declaring to contest the presidency, describing it as a breach of the zoning arrangement.

‎Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi said the Supreme Court in its judgement in July this year affirmed the supremacy of the party’s National Convention.

“For the avoidance of doubt, ‎we asked the National Publicity Secretary to issue a press release affirming that the zoning approved by the Port Harcourt convention remains valid and binding.

“I want to also reiterate that the Supreme Court affirmed the supremacy of the convention. The Supreme Court, in affirming the authenticity of the caretaker committee, has also affirmed the decisions of the convention.

“One of the decisions taken at the convention is the setting up of the National Caretaker Committee and the zoning of the presidency and party chairmanship,” Makarfi recalled.

He however, called for caution so that the intentions of the Supreme Court may not be misinterpreted.

Makarfi noted that while zoning arrangement between the north and the south is recognised by the party, micro-zoning is not binding on anybody, adding that the PDP would not deny anybody the right to seek any political office to void litigations.

“ If a position is zoned to the North and you are from the North and you come to buy form, we will sell to you,” he said, adding, “People will not get tired of taking the PDP to court.

‎”That is why I am saying that consultation and consensus remain the best option.

‎Former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana who was one of the conveners of the meeting, dismissed Fayose’s presidential ambition as he said that PDP had already zoned the presidency to the north.

“ Whatever the Fayoses of this world may be doing, the party has resolved that the presidential candidate will come from one of the three zones in the north,” said Gana added.

He, however, advised the region to go for the best in selecting the party’s presidential candidate for 2019.

“ Let us, therefore, give to the party, men and women of impeccable integrity,” he added.

Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin, advised all zones in the North to come together and look inward with a view to agreeing on who to push forward for the exalted position.

“We must be able to take a decision that will be acceptable to the North and the country,”‎‎ he added.

‎Former PDP National Chairman, Senator Ahmadu Ali made case for the South West to produce the next national chairman of the party and said the PDP should forget the 2019 presidency if the position is taken away from the zone.

“We must be ready to ensure that at the convention, the main issue, which is the national chairmanship of the party, is well handled. If we don’t vote the South West, we can as well forget the PDP,” he advised.

