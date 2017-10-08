Do not have a mentor (2)

The next principle is Honour. To beware of him is to reverence and hold him high as God’s gift for your lifting in destiny. Thus God undertakes to do the impossible if your reverence and honour is guaranteed.

I will become enemy to your enemies and adversary to your adversaries.

Can you imagine God taking over your battle in destiny simply because you honour and reverence the mentor he gives you.

Then, He explains how your successful transition would happen.

For my Angel shall go before thee and bring thee in unto the Amorites, Hitties, Perrizites, Canaanites, Hirites and the Jebusites

These are called the seven mighty nations [though six is listed here]. Now there are blood thirsty heathenish nations right on the way before the promise land. Without an Angel going before them, their transition would be impossible. An Angel would be needed to bring them safely through these evil nations into their promised land.

In the same vein, every individual in pursuit of his divine destiny would not only be confronted by these seven mighty nations [obstacles] but most also need the ministry of a Human Angel [mentor] to guarantee safe-landing into one’s place in destiny.

Whatever we are in life and ministry was only made possible by the input of men, God sent our way.

When we recognize and honour them it makes it easy for them to release secrets and grace for our flight in destiny.

Now, having seen some of the blessings and divine purpose of mentoring in destiny, you must consider NOT having any mentor if you do not want to be misunderstood, because your mentor already has enemies. To love someone is to incure the jealousy or even hatred of another.

Jesus said;

I have given them thy word; and the world hath hated them because they are not of the world even as I am not of the world. John 17:14

“Don’t fight and die for religious rules that have no saving grace.”

English language calls it stumbling block but in Greek it’s known as skanledon, meaning offense’

Paul tells us;

For Jews require a sign and the Greek seek after wisdom: but we preach Christ crucified, unto the Jews a STUMBLING BLOCK, and unto the Greeks foolishness. 1 Cor. 1: 22-23

Every preacher of the Gospel like Paul will have two major opposition groups to garble with, namely; the Jews and the Greeks.

The Jews represent religious group who think they know all there is to know about God and the ministry. And of course the Greeks; the Greeks represent the modern world with all its sophistication and education. But despite their modernity and high expectations, the Greeks were not really a major problem to Paul’s ministry. Paul’s major opposition in the ministry was actually the religious Jews. Today they represent the traditional church folk!

The religion Jews gave Apostle Paul the biggest hassles of his life. They made a religious case out of everything Paul preached or did. All they wanted were his ordination certificates-spiritual signs that God “really sent” Paul. Paul was “NEVER” Qualified in their own religious definition of a true man of God.

