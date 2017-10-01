Do not walk, stand or sit there

“Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful.” Psalm 1:1

There are places that when you stand at, you will eventually walk at, and then finally sit at in life and which may lead to destruction eventually. So you are warned ahead of time.

“Bus Stops” You Must Not Wait At…

1. The bus stop of Impatience (Luke 15:11-17). Those who are never patient with God eventually become patients under satanic diagnoses. The prodigal son impatiently arm-twisted his father to collect his inheritance prematurely and paid for it dearly. Any door you seek to open forcefully will either slam back on your face or bring severe pain. This young man (the prodigal son) thought he was smarter than everyone and was doing the right thing.

Destinies have been ruined by reason of impatience which is propelled by anxiety. Anxiety is when you want it right now giving no attention to consequences. Anxiety is untamed impatience that has sabotaged the future of many potentially great ventures. With anxiety a man needs no other enemy as he can self-destruct in a hurry without remedy. It is the devil’s greatest personal assistant with the mission for mass destruction. Little wonder, the Scripture warns that we be anxious for nothing. This phrase implies to have faith that all things are already yours in God’s plan for you. So, instead of being anxious, you stay there in the place of waiting, thanking God in anticipation for the manifestation of His promises to you. When you meditate on His word, it works patience in you to work great miracles through you with time.

A lot of youths today have missed it in so many ways; some have become premature mothers because they couldn’t wait for marriage. Some young men are being imprisoned as a result of the get-rich-quick syndrome.Anytime you try to take a short cut in life, you end up cutting short your destiny short. Esau could not wait; he sold his birth-right for food. A man’s birthright is not something to toy with, like Esau, many are trading their birthrights today on the altar of pleasure and quick gratification.

2. The bus stop of Pride (James 4:6). Pride is a fast destroyer and vision killer. God adores the humble but resists the proud. So many have the pride of beauty. Some have the pride of connection. Some have the pride of anointing. When you get to that place or point where people begin to ‘worship’ you, run for your life because your end is around the corner. In fact, you need more critics than praise-singers in your life.

Pride is a vision killer (2 Chronicles 26:4-16). This man’s (Uzziah) pride was lifted to His own destruction.

3. The bus stop of Poverty (2 Corinthians 4:9). There is a seat you must not occupy if you must be an example to the brethren, it is the seat of poverty; it doesn’t glorify God. Don’t say that is the way it is in your family or that you cannot do anything about it.

The Bible says, Christ was made poor that we might not be poor, so why embrace lack and poverty when already there is a bailout? You must change the status quo rather than join in their captivity. A poor man does not have a voice. You can never be fulfilled or happy when you can’t pay your bills.

“Now there was found in it a poor wise man, and he by his wisdom delivered the city; yet no man remembered that same poor man.” Ecclesiastes 9:15

Prayer Point

l I get out of every satanic bus stop…

l This is not my end, I am moving to my testimony…

… in Jesus name.

