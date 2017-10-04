Not yet at ease at Ikorodu

Following months of killings by the notorious group- Badoo gang, and lawlessness characterized by extra-judicial treatments of suspects by concerned residents, killings by the cult group have halted. Yet, residents are watchful. TIMOTHY ODUTOLU reports

There is a palpable tension in the air hovering around Ikorodu environ, as residents move about with extreme caution. Even in the market, they talk and negotiate in hushed voices. Street urchins called Area boys’ carefree attitude suddenly seemed curbed.

Just as residents of the suburb begin to heave long sighs of relief as thick clouds of fumes from burnt bodies of ‘arrested criminals,’ who were tried in the ‘High Court of the Mob,’ disappeared from night sky in the wake of Badoo onslaughts, the streets of Ikorodu are not yet free from crime. Daylight pick pocketing, kidnapping, ritual killings, are the new evils going viral, with the most dangerous hot spots of these dastard acts found in Agric, Ladega, Ibeshe, Anibaba, LASPOTECH (Ikorodu Campus), the neighbouring community of Agbowa and others.

In the last two years, Badoo has killed several people. In some instances, it has completely exterminated many families. In response, dozens of suspected masterminds have been burnt to chars openly in the communities by the ‘street judges’.

The evil gang, who seem to be disappearing from the streets are regrouping and terrorizing in new style. Badoo may have gone but fraudsters, hoodlums, ritual killers, kidnappers are springing up, yet again at an alarming rate.

Kidnapping, rituals and frauds

On Wednesday, September 20, 2017, the Lagos State Police Command, led by the new Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal, made a shocking discovery of six ritual shrines in Agbowa, all in a day, after they received information from eminent people in the community. According to reports, dollar bills were seen appearing out of nowhere, as one of the shrines was demolished. Coffins were also found in some of the shrines.

Two victims were rescued from one of the shrines, according to the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole. According to reports, most people who were unfortunate to board wrong commercial buses were usually taken to such shrines.

Also recently, a resident on Adeniyi Street in Ikorodu was arrested for attempting to kill his American visitor, identified as Mr. Robert Bob Wheelers, an American Professor and the Dean at School of Business and Economics (SBE), Pennsylvania State University, after he clubbed him three times with a pestle because he reneged on his promise to give him $40,000. The suspect, identified as one Orabe Philips Leo, confessed that he consulted a white garment church where he was given a charm to use on Wheelers, but was deeply angered when the victim did not obey his instructions.

Ikorodu residents’ comments and eyewitness accounts

However, residents of Ikorodu bared their minds to New Telegraph in series of interviews on the current state of security in the suburb; why jungle justice is meted out to suspects; and why it should be frowned at.

Aralola Folashade, a resident of Tayo Bello Avenue, Agric, Ikorodu, when asked about how safe she feels in Ikorodu following the end to the Badoo killings, said: “At least, peace is returning to the affected areas. I can now move about. Even though it is with caution, I can now move at night unlike before.”

Apart from the efforts put in by the police, the OPC, vigilante groups and residents who stayed up several nights to watch and guard their streets, traditional rites such as the ‘Eluku’ festival were conducted so as to cleanse the township from the dastard acts of cruelty and lawlessness which had become the order of the day. But the rites were met with mixed reactions from frustrated residents and outsiders, who were restricted from moving and conducting business activities.

Commenting, Folashade said: “Ritual rite is peculiar to every ancient town in

Nigeria. Ikorodu is not an exception. Probably, it was done to avert subsequent killings in the area. Therefore, every ritual rite is believed, particularly in Yorubaland, to avert one evil or another. And these rites have stipulated rules to be strictly adhered to. If not, the consequence could be disastrous.”

On jungle justice and why it should be curbed, Folashade further said: “Jungle justice to me is the highest crime in Nigeria and I discovered that most Nigerians are not ready to learn.

“Yesterday (Wednesday, September 20), on my way to work, an old man was caught stealing in Kosofe area of Ketu. He was beaten by a mob and they did all sorts of things to him, even to the point of almost setting him ablaze!”

“All I’m trying to point out is, no matter the level of disloyalty or corruption among our security agencies, it is not proper to take laws into our hands. We have law courts. They are to provide justice over all crime cases. Jungle justice is a state of lawlessness and I think it’s right time for government to bring the perpetrators to book,” Folashade told New Telegraph.

According to Olanrewaju Ayo, another resident, who stays after LASPOTECH (Ikorodu Campus), people of Ikorodu can now heave a sigh of relief following the long battle with men of the underworld. But when told of the discovery of the ritual shrines in Agbowa, Olanrewaju said: “I overheard that the vigilante group, OPC and police are on ground to finish what they have started.

“I feel good. I feel safe. We are now free to move anytime and anywhere. Thanks be to God.”

On the extra-judicial killings, Olanrewaju said: “I support it. Anyone caught should be severely dealt with.” He however admitted efforts of the security agencies led to the curbing of the terror group.

“What led to the dying down (of the Badoo gang’s killings) is the operations of the police, OPC and vigilante groups. The security agencies have really tried in that aspect.”

Fagbiye Adeola, also a resident of Agric in Ikorodu, has praises for the new Commissioner of Police, for stopping the Badoo menace but is of the view that jungle justice is as a result of lack of trust in the police.

“I would commend the new Lagos CP. Even before he became the CP, he did a good job in ending the menace of the dreaded Badoo cult in Ikorodu,” he said.

On jungle justice, Adeola commented: “With the justice system of the country, people opt for that (jungle justice) instead of them taking the criminals to the police station.

“It’s barbaric. But people think that for you to kill someone, that means you are heartless. You deserve to be killed in the same way. I don’t blame them. If the justice system was upright, people would have had faith in police officers and other law enforcement agents. But, they still go behind to collect money in form of bail to release such criminals. So, people would rather see that criminals are punished immediately even if it’s in a brutal way. But still there’s no justification for jungle justice.”

Another resident from Igbogbo, Ikorodu, who simply identified herself as Feranmi, said, on the curbing of the operations of the deadly Badoo gang: “For me, it feels like God reminding us that He is still a prayer-answering God. We have prayed day in, day out for the killings to stop and the perpetrators brought to justice.

“Now, there are frequent police patrols. Even though you feel safer than before, it still means sleeping with an eye open. Some residents even got dogs. The evil act has come to an end and we believe it’ll stay so. We feel more at ease. I can say that the whole thing increased the security consciousness of Ikorodu residents. While the killings were on, houses that didn’t have security lights made provisions for them.”

On the increase in crimes such as fraud, kidnap and ritual killings, Feranmi said: “Well, kidnappers’ dens are being discovered here and there but not only in Ikorodu. I won’t say it’s an Ikorodu thing. Besides, it’s the time of the year when it’s rampant. We are in the ember months you know?”

On the frequent traditional rites in Ikorodu, Feranmi said: “I really don’t like the whole thing. Especially when I have my week planned and then I hear about a curfew. It’s very annoying. You can imagine crippling activities of more than a million people for a whole week,” Feranmi told New Telegraph.

The police react to cases of jungle justice

A senior police officer, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, blamed illiteracy for the rising cases of jungle justice, saying: “I want to describe that (jungle justice) as the height of illiteracy. How can you just kill and set somebody ablaze after accusing them of being kidnappers or committing other crimes? I strongly believe that well-educated people will not indulge in such things.”

The police officer called for strong and effective orientation of the people on the position of the law on jungle justice.

“There is anger in the land. Some are merely taking advantage of the economic situation in the country to vent their anger on any accused person,” he noted.

He was however quick to admit that lack of trust in the police is also a major reason for jungle justice but pointed out that the problem goes beyond the police.

Commander of the Rapid Response Squad, Olatunji Disu, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, while speaking on what the police in the state are doing on rising cases of jungle justice said: “We are trying as much as possible to curtail the situation. We embark on training and retraining of our officers from time to time. You can see that we made some arrests recently. We are not limiting our efforts to that; we have embarked on enlightenment exercises to many communities. The CP had been in some communities in Ikorodu and other places and warned them to desist from jungle justice.”

