NOUN graduates seek end to crisis over Law School admission

Graduates of Law from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) have for the umpteenth time called on relevant authorities to as a matter of urgency intervene in the controversies surrounding the refusal of the Council of Legal Education (CLE) to admit them into the law schools.

Rising from an extraordinary general meeting recently, the graduates, under the umbrella of National Open University Law Graduates Association (NOULGA), appealed to the National Assembly as well as the Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice,Abubakar Malami, SAN, to address the crisis as soon as possible.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting and signed by the group’s Director- General, Alex Okonofua; Director of Administration, Cletus Ugwuanyi and Director of Media and Publicity, Tai Oguntayo, they accused the Council, described as an agency of government, of wilfully frustrating the policy of its principal, the Federal Government.

The communiqué added that about six graduates were currently in court against the Council, but members of NOULGA with a population of about 2,000 reaffirmed their interest in dispute resolution.

The communiqué reads in part:“We frown at the policy somersault in which foreign students, who undergo law programme through correspondence, online and informal system are granted admission into Nigerian Law School whereas a duly accredited Law programme at NOUN, a Federal University is discriminated against.” They also commended the Senate for passing the NOUN Amendment Bill into law and urged the House of Representatives to follow suit.

