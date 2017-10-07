NPFL still work in progress, says Danburam

One of the brains behind the setting up of the League Management Company, the body overseeing the Nigeria Professional Football League, Honourable Nuhu Danburam, has said the league is still far from where it is supposed to be, but it has progressed from where it was before the emergence of LMC.

The member representing Kano Municipal Federal Constituency at the House of Assembly said he was happy that the league body had not derailed but is rather waxing stronger.

“So far so good we’ve been able to witness improvement in the league as well as the administration of it,” he said.

“When we started, there was no money to even kick-start the league. I remember we came together and we had to look for money among ourselves so that the league could start. So, I’m happy that things have progressed very well. Also, I am glad that the LMC has not derailed from the initial vision we had.

“What we are looking at now is to make the league better in terms of officiating, full administration and even funding which is key. We are also trying to see how we can make football run the way it is in other countries – a money-making venture.

“We can say that we are still working towards where we want to be. I’m happy to see that we now see teams go away and win. This wasn’t the case in the past.

“We also know that there is corruption within the league. These are things we’re working to see how we can reduce and eliminate.”

The former commissioner for sports in Kano State said the LMC must move with the new changes in the world football.

Danburam cited the example of some new technologies introduced by FIFA like the goal line technology, Video Assistant Referee, among others.

