NPWL Super 4: Akogate waters to dole out N1m to bronze medallists

Interesting times are here for the Women football game in the country as the leadership of the Nigeria Women’s League, has taken the battle cry for growth of the game to corporate Nigeria and indeed interested governments across the federation and results have been tumbling in.

The latest is the naming of Akogate Waters as the official water for the NPWL Super 4 championship that holds in the fastest growing city in the Country, Benin City from October 9-14. Chairman of Akogate Waters, Felix Agamba, also promised that after sowing this fruit he was coming big on Women’s football in Nigeria. Already, he has also offered to pick the N1m 3rd place price money for the Super 4 bronze winners, even as he assured that his investment into Women’s football is not a one off thing.

“We will make our impact felt, after this championship,” said Agamba, who is the Chairman/ Chief Executive, Akogate Group of Companies. NPWL Chairperson, Aisha Falode, beaming with infectious smile as usual assured the Akogate boss, that his investment into women’s football will not be in vain. Falode was accompanied to the ground breaking deal by Edo FA Chairman Frank Ilaboya.

Like this: Like Loading...