NSC/ NFF bill, top on assembly agenda – Danburam

A member of the National House of Assembly representing Kano Municipal constituency, Honourable Nuhu Danburam, has said the return of the National Sports Commission and the Nigeria Football Federation bill, will be top on the agenda when the house resume proceedings today.

Speaking with New Telegraph in his office in Abuja, the former commissioner for sports in Kano State said: “We are trying to bring back the national sports commission, the bill is already before us,” he said.

“Once that is done, sports will no longer be under the ministry but under the presidency. The funds we’re giving to federations will go straight to them instead of the ministry. Ministry will remain as ministry of youths and no longer sports.

“Also we are going to look at the crisis currently affecting the Nigeria Basketball Federation, it is one of the things that will be presented before the house and the house will take a decision.”

