NSE-ASI rebounds with 0.15% rise

Chris Ugwu

Equities market closed yesterday with a marginal gain as Nigerian Stock Exchange’s All Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.15 per cent to close at 35,358.57 basis points as against -0.38 per cent depreciation recorded the previous day.

Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +31.57 per cent.

The stock market had tumbled the previous day on the commencement of market activities after independence holiday as investors retreated following investment apathy.

However, market watchers believe sentiment towards the Nigerian economy was likely to receive a boost following the release of positive Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, with investors across the globe and at home becoming increasingly optimistic over the nation’s outlook.

The market activities was driven by consumer goods and financial services stocks, which were highly sought after.

At the close of business, 19 stocks appreciated while 18 others declined.

Consequently, the All-Share Index gained 52.48 basis points or 0.15 per cent to close at 35,358.57 basis points as against 35.306.09 recorded the previous day, while the market capitalisation of equities closed flat at N12.171 trillion.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 174.1 million shares exchanged in 3,599 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

Banking sub-sector of the financial services sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 81.5 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,059 deals.

Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in the shares of UBA Plc and Access. Bank Plc.

Premium sub-sector boosted by activities in the shares of Zenith Bank Plc and FBNH Plc followed with a turnover of 40.9 million shares in 800 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that C and I Leasing Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table with 9.50 per cent to close at N1.96 per share, while Nascon Plc trailed with 4.99 per cent to close at N12.62 per share. UAC-Property Plc added 4.78 per cent to close at N2.85 per share.

On the flip side, MRS Plc led the losers with a drop of 4.97 per cent to close at N30.39 per share while Continental Insurance Plc shed 4.67 per cent to close at N1.43 per share. Learn Africa Plc plunged by 3.80 per cent to close at 76 kobo per share.

Like this: Like Loading...