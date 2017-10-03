NSE CEO gets excellence award

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr Oscar Onyema, has been honoured with the Professional Excellence Award – Capital Market Category at the Business Hallmark People of the Year Awards Ceremony held in Lagos. According to the organisers of the Business Hallmark People of the Year Award, Onyema was recognized for his outstanding achievements, especially in evolving and implementing policies which have contributed enormously towards professionalizing and restoring confidence in the capital market.

“Today, the transformation project of the stock exchange has yielded positive dividends across all indices despite an extremely challenging operating environment. The NSE brand has become globally competitive, attaining full membership of key international exchange associations whilst also instituting a Corporate Governance Rating System for listed companies”, said the organisers.

In receiving the Award, Onyema stated, “I am honoured to receive this award. I share this honour with the great team at NSE, who continue to share the vision of building a foremost Exchange that is driven by regulation, efficiency, liquidity and innovation.

They continue to make significant contributions to the capital market. About 6 years ago, I took the decision to return home to contribute towards the development of the Nigerian capital market after over 16years of working with leading exchanges abroad. I thank the organisers of the award for recognising our modest contributions and be assured this will continue to inspire us to do more.”

