NSE stocks at five-week high as funds eye Q3 earnings

Stocks sold on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) rose 1.44 per cent in late trades on Friday to reach a five-week high as foreign investors and local pension funds bought shares ahead of the third-quarter results season due to start this month, traders said.

The main share index added 516 points to 36,290 points. It has gained 33 per cent this year, helped by portfolio inflows especially after the country liberalised the currency market for investors in April.

“We’re seeing some buying ahead of results coming out, driven by foreign investors. By the third week of October we should start seeing results,” one equity sales analyst said, adding that stocks were rising on thin volumes.

Agricultural firm Presco and Aviation firm NAHCO climbed more than 9 per cent, to top the gainers.

Guinness Nigeria said it would publish its results for the first quarter on October 26.

On the debt market, offshore players were booking profits. The 2022 bond shed 30 basis points while the 2024 fell 20 basis points, traders said.

Investors had been piling into bonds in recent months due to high yields and stable currency for investors especially as an improving inflation outlook may mean that yields could start to decline.

