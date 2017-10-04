NSE’s FY income falls by 33% to N4.46bn

Total income of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) fell by 33 per cent to N4.46 billion in the 2016 financial year from N6.61 billion reported a year earlier as investors reacted to prolonged macro-economic uncertainty.

According to a report obtained by New Telegraph, the Chief Executive Officer of NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema, said the Exchange’s top line income streams were impacted during the year, as transaction fees fell 37 per cent to N1.63 billion, and listing fees declined by 41 per cent to N813 million. This culminated in N599 million negative year end performance for the Exchange.

According to Onyema, the NSE group demonstrated resilience through the economic and market downturn, closing the year with a modest profit after tax of N27.45 million.

“These figures mask some encouraging strategic shifts in our business, as Management intensified efforts to diversify the NSE’s revenue streams. We saw the strongest results of this in our market services income, which has grown by 63 per cent since we embarked on our new five-year strategy in 2014, rising from less than three per cent of the Exchange’s total revenue mix to nine per cent (N415 million) in 2016,” he said. Onyema noted that the growth was a direct result of Exchange’s commitment to flexibly meet its customers’ evolving needs for data and information products.

“In 2016, The Exchange rolled out thirteen (13) new market data and X-NET products, and launched an Application Programming Interface (API) infrastructure, which added a new layer of granularity to our data product offerings,” he added. “Matching product innovation with concerted and aggressive marketing strategies, we increased our subscriber base by 70 per cent, successfully onboarding forty-six (46) new Financial Information Exchange Protocol (FIX) clients in2016.

“In pursuit of a leaner, more adaptive exchange, we were able to curb expenses by 12 per cent focusing on tighter budgetary control and optimum use of resources. In 2016, we completed the rightsizing of our branch network, contributing to cost savings recorded during the year. We anticipate greater returns on this in the coming years, as our branches undergo additional infrastructural, business and technological transformations to invigorate our operations at the regional level.

“As at December 31, 2016, the NSE’s total assets stood at N22.79 billion, with approximately N9.73 billion (43 per cent) held in liquid assets and an accumulated fund of N19.31 billion, to close the year with a sound liquidity position and strong balance sheet.” Onyema noted that challenges in the economy, such as low foreign exchange liquidity, high interest rates and crude oil price volatility experienced last year, underscore the need to offer multiple asset classes and sophisticated instruments that support market investors to effectively manage and hedge systemic risk.

“As a globally-recognised exchange in the areas of regulation and best-in-class practices, we are focused on establishing a transparent and well regulated derivatives market that investors can use. We are also focused on providing access to other asset classes that investors can rotate into when equity markets become unattractive,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...