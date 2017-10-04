NSE’s still bastion of economy

Though the Nigerian capital market has been struggling with the crisis of confidence arising from the financial meltdown, CHRIS UGWU writes that at 57, the stock market has continued to provide the country the opportunity to create sustainable wealth

In spite of the worrisome depreciation of investors’ shareholdings coming at the wake of global financial meltdown, fall in crude oil prices, insecurity, agitation for restructuring of economy, governance and management lapses, stakeholders believe the NSE has acted and continues to perform as a catalyst in the nation’s stride to economic greatness and has relatively performed well compared with other exchanges in the emerging economy.

The market has continued to weather the storm over the years in spite of some economic policies introduced by authorities, which have affected the capital market adversely.

Memory lane

The NSE officially took off at independence in 1960 when Parliament enacted the Lagos Stock Exchange Act.

Before 1960, Nigeria’s founding fathers mounted spirited attempts at establishing a domestic Capital Market. As a result, several studies were commissioned by the Colonial Administration to determine the viability of a capital market in Nigeria. Predictably, the ensuing reports disfavored the idea.

However, the founding fathers eventually succeeded in actualizing their aspiration at independence by first creating the institutional framework for the market, which is the Stock Exchange.

Among the initial subscribers to membership of the Exchange, only Akintola Williams is still alive. Dr. Gamaliel Onosode who has also passed on and Otunba Sobumi Balogun were the initial market operators together with the pioneer management led by Apostle Hayford Alile. The trio must be acknowledged for their outstanding pioneering efforts.

Lagos Stock Exchange as it was then called started operations in 1961 with 19 Securities listed for trading in a one room office at the old Central Bank of Nigeria. Thereafter it moved to the demolished NDIB building on Broad Street in early 70s before the stock exchange building was completed through a joint ownership with Nadar Properties, a subsidiary of Daily Times of Nigeria.

Following the acceptance of Dr. Pius Okigbo Financial Sector Review recommendation, the Federal Government transformed Lagos Stock Exchange to the Nigerian Stock Exchange in December 1997.

The NSE is the fulcrum around, which the capital market revolves. It is at the centre of long term capital formation in the economy. It provides the machinery and platform for organised and formal trading in debt and equity securities.

The Exchange like any other entity has passed through different administration both military and civilian governments since Nigeria gained independence but it is currently under democratic regime of President Mohamadu Buhari.

The NSE, widely seen as one of the Africa’s biggest capital markets, today is home to more than 264 securities and is quite remarkable as certain exigencies necessitated the opening of transaction floors of the NSE in major commercial cities in the country much later.

The All Share Index of the NSE is a measure of the performance of Nigeria’s capital market. It currently stands at about 35,439.98 points as at the close of business last Friday (September 29). It was formulated on 3rd January 1984 with Index at 100 points and attained its highest value of 66,371 points on 5th March 2008 when Market Capitalisation hit N15.64 trillion.

Bridging infrastructural gap

Despite of the poor showing of the nation’s capital market, which had engendered some worry in the minds of operators, many citizens are of the view that the NSE is still one of the best economic institutions post-independent Nigeria.

Their optimism is not misplaced, as in the NSE’s over 57 years of existence; it has not only provided opportunity for citizens to create sustainable wealth but it has also served as a source of revenue through capital tax gains and also a platform for the authorities to raise funds for various capital projects.

It is a known fact that the stock market has in no small measure assisted the three tiers of government to have access to capital to execute their development programmes and deliver the much desired dividends of democracy to the citizens.

History was made recently when the $1 billion Federal Government of Nigeria Eurobond was listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and FMDQ. The 15-year Sovereign Eurobond issued at a coupon of 7.875 per cent per annum, was the first foreign currency denominated security to be listed and traded in the Nigerian capital market.

Commenting on the listing, the former Director General, Debt Management Office (DMO), Dr Abraham Nwankwo, said that the listing of domestic Sovereign Eurobond reinforces FGN’s commitment to deepen and grow the Nigerian capital market. Developing the domestic market can help bridge the infrastructure deficit constraining economic growth.

Also, in order to boost financial inclusion. the Federal Government took a step further by introducing savings bond to encourage retail investors.

The debut of the savings bond had placed Nigeria in the league of sovereigns suchbas Sweden, Thailand, Slovenia, Indonesia, United States, and United Kingdom with savings bonds.

Also, recently the Nigerian government through FGN Roads Sukuk Company 1 Plc issued a 7-Year N100billion Sukuk (bond).

The maiden N100billion Sukuk is offered at N1,000/unit (minimum of N10,000 or 10 units) like a regular bond but represents an ownership interest in the asset to be financed rather than a debt obligation. Participants will be paid a semi-annual, tax-free rental income (not coupons) of 16.47 per cent on a pro-rata basis.

Operators’ assessment

Commenting on the performance of the NSE after 57 years of operations, Managing Director, Crane Securities Limited, Mr. Mike Okpara Eze, said that the country has witnessed a steady growth in the Nigerian capital market.

“At independence in 1960 the capital market had only three listed companies but today – 57 years down the line, we have over 300 companies listed (both on the first tier and second tier of the official list of the Nigerian Stock Exchange) and even delisting so many as a result of their not meeting the listing requirements (non performance),” he said.

Eze noted that the capital market has metamorphosed from a local market serving the needs of the government through the issuance of bonds for state and federal government, corporate organisations also through the floatation of corporate bonds debentures etc and high net-worth investors, to a world class market that is globally competitive and was voted as the one stop investment haven in the emerging markets in 2007.

“Today in 2017, the Nigerian capital market, irrespective of the market crash of 2008, is rated the best investment stop-over in sub saharan Africa and the regulators are working assiduously towards building it into a market that can compete with any other market anywhere in the emerging market.

Though some economic policies by some other regulators have affected the capital market adversely, the market on its own has continued to weather the storm over the years,” he said.

Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer, Highcap Securities Limited, Mr. David Adonri, said the Nigerian Capital Market has provided sound long-term investment outlet for domestic investors and also for foreign investors from 1995 when the Exchange Control Act of 1962 and the Nigerian Enterprise Promotion Decree of 1989 were abrogated.

According to Adonri, this enabled foreign investor’s unlimited access to Nigeria’s capital market and massive foreign portfolio investment after return to democratic rule played a significant role in driving the meteoric rise witnessed in the market in recent past.

“The Capital Market has aided and propelled long-term capital formation for the economy since independence but mainly in the services and light industrial sectors. Due to monopoly by government and its attendant public finance, the heavy industrial sector is virtually non-existent in the stock market. The non-presence of state monopolised heavy industries from quotation on the NSE has diminished its capacity to accelerate strategic capital formation and serve as barometer of national economic performance,” he said.

Adonri explained that the capital market provides long-term finance and investment outlet for long term funds but coming from a past of neo-colonial heritage, the Nigerian finance industry has mainly been an avenue for short-term funds geared towards financing consumer import trade.

Last line

For the capital market to be relevant there must be public policy redirection to move economic activities away from consumer import trade, which fuels short term capital aggregation to production aided import and export trade, which require long-term capital.

Secondly, because infrastructural development,which requires long-term capital has become a major challenge for the economy, it is expedient that the current efforts to address infrastructure deficit through the capital market should be sustained.

