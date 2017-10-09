Ntel gets CEO

The board of ntel, Nigeria’s first 4G/LTE-Advanced network, has appointed Ernest Akinlola as its substantive managing director/chief executive officer.

Akinlola is a senior executive with over two decades’ extensive experience in telecoms media & technology.

He is a fellow of the Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA).

Akinlola holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Manchester Business School and a first degree in Economics from UEL.

He joined fledgling One 2 One telecoms operator in the United Kingdom and was instrumental in establishing a world class internal audit and compliance department.

A statement by the company’s Head, Corporate Communications, Toni Kan Onwordi, said that Akinlola has led the assessment and subsequent launch of Virgin Mobile UK on the One 2 One network, which proved to be the pioneering MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) at the time.

