Nwabueze, Igbo leaders to FG: Set up SNG to address Nigeria’s problems

Elder statesman, Prof. Ben Nwabueze and the Igbo Leaders of Thought (ILT), have called for the setting up of a constituent assembly to discuss how to resolve the nation’s unresolved national question. In a separate press conference in Enugu yesterday, Nwabueze and ILT said the issue of restructuring the country to pave way for a new Constitution that would allow true federalism, should be urgently addressed to stave off further national crisis.

Nwabueze described as “hackneyed rhetoric”, part of President Buhari’s address on the occasion of the country’s 57th Independence Anniversary, wherein he said, “we must fight corruption which is Nigeria’s number one enemy. Our administration is tackling these tasks in earnest.

“Not only is corruption not a threat to our continued corporate existence as a country, it is also not our foremost problem. I venture to say, as I said in an interview with The Guardian on the occasion of Nigeria’s 55th Independence Anniversary, that our number one problem is the National Question”, he said.

According to the elder statesman, “The National Question is concerned with how, while preserving something of their separate identities, the immense number of diverse ethnic groups comprised in the territorial area of the state created with the name Nigeria and forcibly imposed by British colonialism can be coalesced and united into one nation and how the state so created can order the relations among the constituent groups to facilitate such coalescing.

That is the essence and the core meaning of the term, the National Question”. On his part, Secretary of the ILT, Prof. Elochukwu Amaucheazu, who addressed journalists at the end of the groups meeting in Enugu, condemned the proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for allegedly being a terrorist organization.

The Igbo Leaders of Thought also condemned the invasion of South East and the attendant killing of the people under the guise of a military operation, “Operation Python Dance 2” and called for the immediate withdrawal of the military from the region.

ILT also called for a probe of the petition written by Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu against the management of the NNPC.

Like this: Like Loading...