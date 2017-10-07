Nwaoboshi appeals court’s ruling on forfeited property

The Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Peter Nwaoboshi, has lodged an appeal against the ruling of Justice Abdul-Azeez Anka of a Federal High Court in Lagos, in which his application seeking to vacate an order for the temporary forfeiture of his property was dismissed. Nwaoboshi had in the application sought to vacate the order made by the judge on April 24 in a ruling on an ex-parte application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking an interim forfeiture of the 12-storey building, known as Guinea House, located in Apapa, Lagos.

Arguing the application, Nwaoboshi’slawyer, Chief Anthony Idigbe (SAN), accused the EFCC of concealing materialfactsinobtaining theorder which he claimed violated his client’srighttoownpropertyas guaranteedbySection43of the 1999 Constitution.

However, in dismissing the application, Justice Anka said the ex-parte order was necessary to preserve the property until the substantive matter was finally disposed of notwithstanding a pending suit challenging EFCC’s alleged unconstitutional pasting of the ‘under investigation’ notice on the property

