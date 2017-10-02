NWFL Super 4: Benin’s neutrality excites Rivers Angels skipper

As the build-up to the maiden Nigeria Women’s Football League, Super Four Championship continues, one of the key actors, Charity John, Skipper of Rivers Angels has spoken the minds of other teams coming for the championship. Charity, who has been with the Port Harcourt based side for over a decade, said she was excited that the Super 4, would be played on a neutral ground at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in the fast developing city of Benin.

“We are not happy that Edo Queens, didn’t make it to the Super 4, because all the teams will still have been treated fairly but we are just excited that no team will talk of home advantage or give other excuses when the championship starts.”

She added that she expects a very high standard championship but declared that her team will again carry the day. “A lot of players not only from our club but from other clubsides have gone on trials in various parts of the world but we will have no excuses not to present the trophy to Governor Nyesom Wike at the end of the tournament.” The NWFL Super 4 runs from October 9 to 14 in the Edo State capital.

