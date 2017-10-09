NYSC concludes financial bid for 2017 capital projects

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has concluded her 2017 financial bid for the purchase of some capital items. The items bided for included, utility vehicles; Man o’ War gadgets; water reticulation machines for some orientation camps; CCTV cameras, fire extinguishers and ambulances. The exercise, which took place at the Conference Hall, Yakubu Gowon House, National Headquarters, Maitama, Abuja.

began with 62 companies indicating interest for the jobs and 24 passing the technical bid stage. Director General, NYSC, Brig. Gen. S Z Kazaure, who presided at the box opening ceremony, noted that bidding for a job is like a game in which there will always be winners and losers. Kazaure, who was represented by the Director of Procurement, Yakubu Jok, said that those who lose out for any reason should demonstrate the spirit of good sportsmanship as there must be mistakes to make others win.

He commended the civil society organisations and the media for honouring the invitation to observe the bid exercise assuring Nigerians that NYSC will always ensure that its bid processes were in compliance with the provisions of the Public Procurement Act (PPA). Kazaure cautioned contractors to ensure that they supplied quality products that befit Nigerian youths instead of supplying fake and substandard products.

