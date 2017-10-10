Oando shareholders seek SEC’s protection

Following the directive given to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by the House Committee on Capital Market and Institutions to investigate allegations of financial impropriety and mismanagement of Oando Plc, some shareholders of the company have advised the SEC against cover and actions that would be inimical to them.

The shareholders’ who stated this in a chat with newsmen in Lagos, stressed that they will use every legal means possible to protect their investment in the event that the SEC decides to give the management of Oando a soft landing.

The shareholders alleged that some of their colleagues were been used as conduit to reach out to the SEC, calling on the SEC to stay away from these elements who parade themselves as shareholders leaders.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, National Coordinator of Trusted Shareholders Association, Alhaji Muhktar Muhktar said the duty of regulators in any capital market is to protect the interest of shareholders and not management of corporations who deliberately toy with shareholders’ investment for their selfish gains.

He warned that shareholders from the northern part of the country will picket the SEC if urgent steps are not taken to address their plight. According to him, “We have it on god authority that some people who parade themselves as shareholders are trying to influence the decision of the SEC as regards our petition to the national assembly on the mismanagement of our company Oando Plc. “We will not take it.

They annual report is there for everybody to see. We have observed for three good years now that the financial operations of Oando Plc was of worrisome note that affects our investment. No dividend was paid since 2013 financial year.

Critical financial management concern on our investment areas follows: “External auditors of Oando Plc reported strong doubtful going concern of the group annual financial statement. The group has negative working capital of over N263billion with current liabilities exceeding current assets.

Like this: Like Loading...