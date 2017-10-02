Obasanjo, Ghana’s President canvass knowledge-driven African economies

Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo Ado has called on African leaders to steer their nations away from economies solely dependent on natural resources to one driven by knowledge. Ado was speaking in Owerri, the Imo state capital as special guest of honour at the inauguration of the Rochas Foundation College of Africa, which enrolled five indigent children each from Africa’s 55 countries to mark 55th birthday of Governor Rochas Okorocha.

Akufo Ado said: “All our lives are affected and shaped by the decisions of those of us mandated with the trust of the people to lead them and our decisions and choices must ensure peace, harmony and progress in development.

“It has been 60 years of Ghana’s independence and 57 years for Nigeria but looking back, we haven’t made much progress. “All over the world, the most developed societies and economies are powered by a largely educated work force.

To attain an educated work force, we mustgetoureducationpolicies right. Education is the passion I share with Rochas Okorocha that brings us together. “With what Okorocha is doing here today, it is my conviction that education should be a right which African children should freely exercise and fully enjoy.

“Rather than watch our mineral and oil wealth funnelled into few pockets, we have resolved as a people to channel our export benefits into educating our work force with qualitative education that prepares them to competitively engage the present and future challenges on a global plain.

Funding had been the problem but now we have removed that and Ghana is ready to build a knowledge based economy and so should every African country.” Also speaking at the event, former President Olusegun Obasanjo advice pupils of Rochas Foundation College to be diligentandalwaysensurethat they bring value to the system and the country.

He said: “Education should not continue to make you job seekers; it should make you job givers. As a graduate, what you can positively learn from what my generation has done well and what you can learn from what we have not been able to do well, will put you in a much better position to excel in today’s world.”

