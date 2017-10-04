Obaseki: Agriculture’s pillar of Edo’s economic revolution

Cajetan Mmuta

BENIN

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday said that his administration would take advantage of opportunities in the agricultural sector to provide requisite support to communities ready to open up their land for agricultural investment.

Obaseki stated this in his goodwill message at the 2017 Sobe Day Celebration, held at Uhebe community in Sobe, Owan West Local Government Area of the state.

He said the state was driving economic growth by encouraging investments in agriculture and allied industries so that Edo would not only become self-sufficient in food production, but also diversify its revenue base.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Hon. Paul Ohonbamu, said the state government had identified with the resolve of Sobe people, who as peasants, were ready to welcome investments in agriculture and stepped in to provide them with the necessary support to expand their operations.

He commended Sobe community for contributing to economic development by actively promoting and investing in agriculture.

Obaseki said the community’s appeal for qualitative healthcare and education, aligned with his government’s priorities. He said: “Primary healthcare and basic education are part of our priorities as an administration and we are working to develop primary healthcare centres as well as laying a good foundation in basic education for our children at an early stage in their life.”

Meanwhile, Governor Obaseki yesterday urged agitators in the country and other parts of the world to adopt a non-violent approach in their agitation to douse rising tensions across the globe.

The governor spoke during the commemoration of the International Day of Non-Violence held in Benin, the state capital.

He said: “From the South-East to South-West, the central states, the North-East and other parts of Nigeria as well as in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and Asia, political tensions are on the rise over the ownership and control of natural resources, political ideologies, geographical boundaries, creation of states and political participation.”

The governor said: “While several tactics such as restiveness, arms struggle, bombings and hate-laden speeches are being adopted to push home these demands by the various agitators, evidence shows that the best option to resolving such feelings of perceived marginalisation, disaffection or discontent, is rooted in non-violence.”

He advised dissenting groups to come to the roundtable.

