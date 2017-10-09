Obaseki assures Edo residents on adequate security

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday assured citizens of the state that the state government was deploying resources tactfully to arrest the recent rise in the level of insecurity in parts of the state. The governor also expressed sympathy to the family of the late Prof. Paul Otasowie, who lost his life in one of the attacks in the recent spike in violent crimes in the state.

While expressing solidarity with the families of Dr. Andy Ehanire and Ambassador Osayomore Joseph, who were both abducted recently, the governor called on indigenes and residents of the state to be careful while making statements about the different cases in order not to jeopardise the efforts being made by the government to ensure their safe return to their families.

The governor in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, appealed for calm among the people and urged them not to resort to extreme measures that could endanger the lives of those being held.

“The state government is working quietly and tactfully behind the scene to restore normalcy in the state and return the abducted to their families unharmed,” Obaseki said. The governor emphasised that; “There is absolutely no need for anyone or group to resort to misguided statements, extreme measures, selfhelp or brute struggle. What is required in the circumstance is tact.” He stressed that the state government was committed to ensuring that those held were released in good health condition to the waiting arms of their family members.

