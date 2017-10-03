Obaseki tasks SUBEB staff on service delivery

Cajetan Mmuta

BENIN

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday tasked newly recruited staff of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) on efficient service delivery and accountability to ensure a strong and vibrant education board.

Obaseki gave the charge at the closing ceremony of a two-day orientation/retreat programme held for the newly recruited staff in Benin, the state capital.

He said strong institutions were needed to sustain his administration’s educational policies that were geared towards repositioning basic education in the state.

“We want to build a very strong and dynamic SUBEB that is focused and free from unnecessary external influence. We want the board to be self-sustaining, that was why we moved everyone out of SUBEB and recruited new crop of workers,” he said.

The governor regretted that SUBEB across the country had been turned into a political tool, to the detriment of the educational wellbeing of the Nigerian child.

Meanwhile, the governor yesterday said that his administration was carving a new direction for economic growth and development anchored on maximising the state’s cultural heritage and tourism potential.

He spoke at a dinner organised by the state government for the United States’ Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Stuart Symington and officials of the Smithsonian Museum of African Arts at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Benin City.

The event held after the Smithsonian Museum of African Art in conjunction with the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) and the state government exhibited 10,000 royal photographs at the National Museum, Benin.

Governor Obaseki said the state government prioritises the promotion and exploitation of art and culture for the benefit of the people, describing the new approach as being pioneered by a new set of actors, who he said were championing the course of Benin arts through the ‘Edo Way,’ a thinking that places premium on the cultural and human capital of the Edo people. He said there was a need for synergy among stakeholders to sell Nigerian arts and culture to the rest of the world.

Like this: Like Loading...