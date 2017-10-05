Obaze, the man for all

An attempt to set an agenda for the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is like taking coal to Newcastle. I have followed his campaign with keen interest, I observed that he has set an agenda for himself, on the premise that Anambra State is broken down and needs to be fixed, and urgently too.

Perhaps due to his training as a diplomat, Mr. Oseloka Obaze has kept his campaigns within civilized limits – no name-calling, no actions that will be interpreted as antagonistic to the government, no lies, and no intemperate use of language on those whose opinions differ from his – as is the practice of Team Obiano.

In the beginning, many of us campaigned for Chief Willie Obinao, based on his official Curriculum Vitae. Today, we now realise the need to scrutinize CVs beyond their surface claims. Going by his attitude to governance, character traits, worldview; level of maturity – as could be seen from his permed hair and colourful, but campus-level shoes – I decidedly will neither campaign nor vote for him for all the teas in China. All things considered, he has failed, rather woefully, in the basic task he was elected to do and still does not understand the dynamics of governance.

Conversely, I worked with Mr. Oseloka Obaze even before sighting his CV. I can tell you that he is the kind of person we need in Nigeria for governance to blossom. It will be recalled that when Obiano was campaigning a little over three years ago, Mr. Peter Obi did all the talking for him. Those of us who fell for the claims in Obiano’s CV and seeing him mostly taciturn, thought that with his “genius”, wisdom was portrayed through quiescence. All he did then was that after Obi had spoken, he would add: “All that Obi did I will do and add ‘jara’.” Then came a few dance steps, which we interpreted erroneously as light-heartedness.

Soon, he turned his government into a lies-manufacturing factory, based upon which many organisations started, mostly after being suborned, to give him all manner of awards. For instance, he won the Man of the Year of one reputable company for supposedly transforming Upper Iweka – a clearly false claim for which one literarily shuddered in revulsion. His recklessness got to a dizzy height when he commissioned a power plant in Enugu-Ukwu that Anambra State Government had nothing to do with. Without any decorum, his administration claimed the power plant was one of his achievements; until the exasperated real owners openly queried him.

Virtually all the activities of the Obiano administration have been spiced with lies; and examples abound. On what expanse of land did Anambra State cultivate so much Ugu vegetable leaves as to export $5 million worth – as he liberally advertised on print and electronic media? He also went on to boast that the State now produces over 200 metric tonnes of rice as well as eggs that will meet the needs of the entire South-East. Recently, he leaped all over the place exclaiming “Eureka” as Archimedes did. What was it that he discovered? Apparently, it was a new formula by which yam is chemically or magically multiplied such that Obiano informed a bemused audience that Anambra had orders to export 10 million tubers of yams to the USA. In the meantime, everyone knows that over 80% of yams consumed in Anambra are from Taraba and Benue states. Let us not begin to imagine what the governors of those states might be thinking about their Anambra counterpart.

Not done, Governor Obiano claimed his administration has attracted over $7.5 billion investments to Anambra State. Even his associates and aides acknowledge that he has not gone beyond signing over 100 Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) for which he attached a value. Please, delusion and clever are two different things entirely!

Today, Obiano’s much-touted fly-overs are collapsing and have been barricaded on professional advice. As he celebrated the three fly-overs and yelled his love for Awka people, he evacuated the power generation meant for Awka to Aguleri – leaving the state capital the least rated nationwide in terms of energy supply.

The foregoing and many others are the reasons Anambra people want Oseloka Obaze. Obaze is trusted and tested. Hate him or love him, you are bound to acknowledge his competence and ability to see things from a higher perspective; the perspective of wisdom. I have seen his manifesto, which shows he is aware of the degeneration in the governance of Anambra State and is willing to be used by God to make things right in the state again.

The people of Anambra State need to reflect on their state at this time. Before Chris Ngige and Peter Obi, the state was a by-word for bedlam. What combination of forces and circumstances enabled Obi to set the state on the track of meaningful development? His confidence, good nature, audacity, prudence and astuteness were not enough, but it is people like Obaze both when he was still in the UNO and as a member of the Obi administration that had positive, cathartic effect on him and his acclaimed performance.

In presenting Obaze at this critical time, one will emphasize that in every civilization, the time comes when old ways must be re-examined if our state must readjust to irresistible positive economic and political changes. Peter Obi started that process successfully, but Willie Obiano stultified it by his failure to provide the statesmanship needed for its sustenance. We need an Obaze. Those that have worked with him, including me, know him as a roistering fire-brand in administration – the management of men and resources.

•Obienyem writes from Lagos.

Like this: Like Loading...