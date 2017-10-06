Obesity linked to 13 different types of cancers

Scientists have affirmed that there’s a link between obesity and 40 per cent of all the cancers diagnosed in the United States (U.S). These findings were published online in the U.S. Centre for Disease Control (CDC)’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Although, the researchers explained that it doesn’t mean too much weight is causing all these cancer cases, there are some kind of associations. Cancer is a group of diseases involving abnormal cell growth with the potential to invade or spread to other parts of the body. Not all tumours are cancerous.

There are more than 200 different types of cancer. Cancer is the leading cause of death globally and it is estimated that Nigeria records 100,000 new cancer cases yearly. Death rate from cancer afflictions in Nigeria is similarly high majorly because of late presentations when medical personnel are unable to save the lives of suffers.

However, the new study findings suggested that being obese or overweight was associated with cancer cases involving more than 630,000 Americans in 2014, and this includes 13 types of cancer.

The 13 cancers include: brain cancer; multiple myeloma; cancer of the esophagus; postmenopausal breast cancer; cancers of the thyroid, gallbladder, stomach, liver, pancreas, kidney, ovaries, uterus and colon, the researchers said.

Dr. Lisa Richardson, director of CDC’s Division of Cancer Prevention and Control, said early evidence indicates that losing weight can lower the risk for some cancers, the ‘HealthDay’ reported. According to the new report from the CDC and the U.S. National Cancer Institute, these 13 obesityrelated cancers made up about 40 per cent of all cancers diagnosed in the United States in 2014. Although the rate of new cancer cases has decreased since the 1990s, increases in overweight and obesity-related cancers are likely slowing this progress, the researchers said.

Excluding colon cancer, the rate of obesityrelated cancer increased by 7 per cent between 2005 and 2014. During the same time, rates of nonobesity- related cancers dropped, the findings showed. According to the report, of all cancers, 55 per cent in women and 24 per cent in men were associated with overweight and obesity.

Experts have recommended using lifestyle including diet to tackle cancers. Adopting diet rich in fruits and vegetables, ensuring physical activity, avoiding tobacco smoke are among lifestyle recommended for the prevention of cancers.

