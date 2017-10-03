Obiano promises to do more

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, yesterday, flagged off his re-election campaign in Awka with a promise to improve on the good works he has already done on in his first tenure by turning excellence into habit.

Obiano, who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), urged the people not to allow the only Igbo party left in their care by the late Biafran leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, to die. Addressing a mammoth crowd that gathered at the Alex Ekwueme Square, the governor said for the good works he has on ground to be sustained, the people should give him another chance.

He said that he has in the past three and half years worked tirelessly to ensure that the condition, which he met on ground is improved and that given another chance, excellence would be a habit as he had already set the pace.

Obiano said APGA has in the past 11 years impacted the state positively, adding: “APGA was handed over to us by our late leader, Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu but the person it was handed over to by our leader ran away from the party. Ojukwu had given us the mandate to keep the light of the party shining, but the person jumped ship into an opposition party.

The governor who was flanked by APG National Chairman, Chief Victor Oye; his campaign Director-Governor, Chief Victor Umeh; his wife, Ebelechukwu; Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Rita Maduagwu, late Ojukwu’s wife, Bianca; former Anambra State governor, Dame Virgy Etiaba and former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, among other party faithful, while reeling out his achievements in the last three years on security, agriculture, employment and increase of workers’ salaries, observed that if past leaders had adopted the strategy of letting all the communities to choose their project for government to finance it, the state would have been more developed.

Earlier in his speech, Umeh, commended party faithful for turning out en mass to show support for the governor, saying that the large turnout is a clear testimony of what the people want. “It is left for the Federal Government and Nigeria to respect the wishes of Anambra people.

We are by this crowd putting other political parties on notice that we are the party to beat. APGA is the peoples’ choice and we won’t allow the torch handed over to us to go off in our hands.”

Like this: Like Loading...