‘Obiano remains best choice for Anambra’

The Independent Media Support Organisation (IMSO) of Governor Willie Obiano’s gubernatorial campaign has implore the people of Anambra State to vote for the incumbent governor and All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate in the November 18 gubernatorial election for continuity of good governance in the state. Speaking during the organisation’s presentation of a book on Obiano ‘s stewardship titled “Portrait of Performance” in Awka, the Executive Director of IMSO, Ogbuefi Harris Chuma, said the governor in just three and half years in office, has put Anambra on the world map, making Ndi Anambra all over the world a proud people.

His words: “It is hard to overstate Governor Obiano’s popularity in Anambra.

The state under his watch has witnessed a true rebirth. Governor Obiano’s stock has remained undimmed through the course of his administration. Yet his second term bid will also highlight the changing dynamics of the relationship between the state and rest of the country that has been saddled with the arduous task of improving economic fortunes, certainly Anambra is making a big play for prominence in Nigeria.

“Anambra under Willie Obiano’s led government is globally fluent, has 21st century connectivity and an impressive pool of human capital. It is a view echoed by millions of discernible people of the state. As we dance to the rhythms of the ongoing election campaigns, let us be cautious of our choices.

Let us be mindful of the choices we make. We should elect to stand on the side of truth. We should not endorse the choices made by questionable characters who claim Anambra is their personal estate.

“God has chosen Willie Obiano to free our darling state from the evil machinations of political godfathers whose selfish interest is on how to have enfettered access to our common wealth. We must rise and stop them; time to act is here upon us. As we impatiently approach the November 18 polls, do not forget that choices have consequences.”

