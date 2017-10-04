Obiano visits Buhari, calls for credible poll

Anule Emmanuel

Ahead of the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State, Governor Willie Obiano, yesterday, met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governor urged the electoral empire to be unbiased, in order to have a free and fair election in the state.

Governor Obiano stressed that all necessary measures were being taken to guarantee peaceful election. He added that he was confident that he will come out victorious at the polls.

“Anambra remains the safest state in Nigeria today; we don’t have cases of kidnapping, armed robbery or similar crimes. We have been firmly in control of the state and will continue to do so throughout my tenure as governor.

“I’m very confident that I will win the forthcoming election with a landslide. All we want is for the empire to be unbiased. A free and fair election is what we want and we will get the result.” he said.

Obiano said he had a very fruitful meeting with President Buhari, adding that the President likes governors, who are delivering dividends of democracy to their people.

“He likes governors who work hard, who are delivering what people can see and are delivering dividends of democracy to their people. That is what the President wants,” he said.

