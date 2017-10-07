Offa, Erin-Ile communities differ on destruction of houses

Tension is building up again between Offa and Erin-Ile in Offa and Oyun Local Government Areas of Kwara State, as the two neighbouring communities exchanged verbal assaults over the destruction, during the week, of two buildings on Offa land.

The state’s Police Command has already drafted undercover agents to the two communities to unravel the mystery behind the destruction and arrest anyone who might have had a hand in the development, according to spokesman of the command in the state, Ajayi Okasanmi.

The traditional ruler of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, however, appealed to his people to maintain the peace and go about their businesses in lawful manner, adding that steps were being taken to investigate the matter with concerned authorities. He said: “So far, no one has been nabbed over the development, but indigenes of Offa blamed the development on some members of their neighbouring Erin-Ile community.”

The affected buildings, ac-cording to the Secretary General of the Offa Descendants Union (ODU), home and in Diaspora, Chief Wosilat Macarthy, belonged to their kinsmen living along Igosun axis of Unity Road, a boundary road constructed by the state government. The two buildings, located at Oloruntedo community in Egunkara and Igosun area of Offa were allegedly damaged in the early hours of October 4. Speaking with journalists in Offa, Macarthy, said suspected Erin Ile people had reportedly meted out series of intimidation and harassment against indigenes of Offa living in the area.

The ODU scribe explained that the affected victims, Ibrahim Sefiu and Waidi Kolawole, have made formal complaints to the Offa police command and called on the state police command, on behalf of the ODU to investigate and punish the masterminds of the act.

Macarthy said: “The acts of the people and conduct could, if not checked, degenerate into break down of law and order in the area. Offa people have been known to have handled the dispute between her and Erin Ile in civilised ways and will not do anything to jeopardise the relative peace currently existing between her and his neighbouring villages.”

