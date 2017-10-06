Ogun’s debt profile now N103bn, says Amosun

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, yesterday said that the total debt profile of the state now stood at N103billion. Besides, Amosun justified the recent loan request of $350million by his administration from the World Bank, saying it was only rational to take the loan at one per cent interest rate in the overall interest of the state. He spoke at the Arcade Ground, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta while addressing teachers at a ceremony marking the 2017 World Teachers’ Day.

The governor declared that contrary to claims being bandied about by opposition elements against his administration, the figure includes both local and foreign debts. While saying the local debts stood at N70billion, Amosun pointed out that the debt included N48.9billion debt handed over to him by former governor Gbenga Daniel-led administration and a foreign loan of about N40billion since the days of first civilian governor, Chief Olabisi Onabanjo. Amosun said: “Clearly, every debt is about N103billion, including foreign and local. Even if you take the foreign loan which was about N40billion, I didn’t take the loan, our forebears did.

“If those ones are grants with 0.5 per cent, they are just like ‘dash.’ When people were shouting that we are taking loans, World Bank is not stupid, what they probably have is $1billion and they are giving Ogun State alone 35 per cent of that, $350million at 1% or 1.5%.

“That money is because of love we have for Ogun State. If not, I would have stopped the loan because of these talks but this is the time. I will not be the administration that will collect this money, at best, we will be given 10 per cent next years because World Bank has procedures.

“Officially, Ogun State owes little over 70billion, the one that is local that can be ascribed to this administration. How any right thinking person can see a loan of one per cent and you’re saying ‘don’t take?’ They clearly do not know, and you can’t give what you don’t have. “My predecessor officially said they left N49.8 billion, that was what was left in the handover note, if all that we’ve added to it is about N20 billion, can’t you see what we’ve done?”

