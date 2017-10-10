Oil marketers remanded in EFCC’s custody over N7.8bn fraud

Two oil marketers, Ogbor Kehinde Eliot and Godwin Okoronkwo, were yesterday remanded in the custody of the Economic and FinancialCrimes Commission (EFCC) by Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinboof aFederalHigh Court in Lagos over alleged N7.8 billion fraud.

The order was sequel to the arraignment of the duo and their companies, Danium Energy Services Ltd and Petrosol Energy Ltd, by the anti-graft agency on a 10-count charge bordering on the alleged fraud before the court.

In the charge, the two oil marketers who are Directors of the two oil servicing companies were accused of defrauding Fidelity Bank Plc of N7,802,649,000 by presenting a forged document to the bank under the pretence of securing a multibillion naira contracts from Total Nigeria Plc to supply thousands of metric tonnes of diesel.

They however pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to them. Afterwards, EFCC ‘s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, while urging the court to order the remand of the defendants in prison custody, also sought for accelerated hearing of the matter.

In his response, lawyer to the 1st (Ogbor Kehinde Eliot) and 3rd (Danium Energy Services Ltd) defendants, I. O. Ayoade, informed the court that he had filed motions for the release of his clients on bail. He also prayed the court that his clients be remanded in EFCC custody pending the hearing and determination of the said motions.

