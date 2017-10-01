Oil money: Plying oily path for 57 years

Nigeria celebrates 57 years of independence with an oil sector enmeshed in corruption; the result of which has placed the country’s development on a snail speed. Adeola Yusuf reports

The oil industry in Nigeria earned the title of the most investigated sector in the history of the 57-year-old country; yet the industry remains the most opaque in operation.

It was in 1956, four years before independence, that ‘black gold’ was discovered in commercial quantities at Oloibiri in Bayelsa State.

Over 60 years down the line, the sector, which remains the biggest revenue earner for the country, has witnessed juicy news. However, the bitter tales in upstream, midstream and downstream sub-sectors of the industry have dwarfed the sweet ones in the entire history of the country.

How it all started

Oil was discovered in Nigeria in 1956 at Oloibiri in the Niger Delta after half a century of exploration. The discovery was made by Shell-BP, at the time the sole concessionaire of the industry in the country.

Nigeria joined the ranks of oil producers in 1958 when its first oil field came on stream producing 5,100 bpd. While this production catapulted the country into the comity of rich nations, it has, however, proven to be the cause of poverty for millions of Nigerians.

Dr. Emmanuel Egbogha (WHO IS HE?) was concise on this submission when he said “We are poor because we are rich.”

Export scandal

Between 1996 and 2014 for instance, under-invoicing of oil exports from Nigeria to the United States hit $69.8 billion, a 24.9 per cent worth of all oil exports to the US.

Nigeria was yet to overcome the shock arising from the on-going probe of corruption in its oil industry when the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) divulged the massive fraud arising from under-invoicing of crude oil exports.

In just 18 years, Nigeria, the UNCTAD said in a report released last week, has lost $69.8 billion of its common resources to the United States through illicit financial flows arising from under invoicing from oil export by International Oil Companies (IOCs), whose production are done through Joint Ventures (JV) or Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Internal corruption

Nigeria has attracted billions of dollars of investments from the world’s top oil companies. Yet poverty in Africa’s biggest economy is rising, with almost 100 million people living on less than $1 a day, data released by the United Nation (UN) showed.

“The percentage of Nigerians living in absolute poverty – those who can afford only the bare essentials of food, shelter and clothing – has risen to around 60 per cent,” the report added. An audit of the oil industry, however, showed billions of dollars in irregularities despite years of the government promises to clean it up.

This has prompted the on-going probe of the industry that generates proceeds that the country uses to service over 85 per cent of its budget. Corruption has left oil-dependent Nigeria unable to cater for its basic health, infrastructure or education needs.

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) – a government-funded watchdog – released its latest report of investigation into the oil industry, in which it listed discrepancies and showed billions of dollars missing from the nation’s oil revenues.

The missing billions

Getting a clear picture of how much money Nigeria has lost to corruption over the years is almost impossible. The system is haemorrhaging cash in so many places that accountants often struggle to make sense of it all. The NNPC does not, according to NEITI, measure its output.

The government estimates that average output is 2 million to 2.6 million barrels of oil a day, making Nigeria Africa’s biggest producer.“Right now, no one can tell you exactly how much of our crude is extracted from our soil,” said Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, who sits on the board of directors of NEITI.

“We depend on records from the oil companies. That clearly has to change.”

The NEITI audit shows some startling gaps: $540 million missing from $1.675 billion in signature bonuses – these are advance payments to develop fields, a standard producer country demand.

Then there’s 3.1 million barrels of oil missing from NNPC declarations about its joint ventures compared with the figures released by NNPC’s international partners. That equates to 0.25 per cent of the output. NNPC also received $3.789. IOCs The NEITI report of 2008, which is corroborated by the latest report, says that foreign firms also seemed to have underpaid petroleum profit tax by over $1 billion.

The report recommended a review of the tax returns of Chevron and Exxon Mobil. Exxon officials were not immediately available to comment. A Chevron spokesman said the firm “complies with all laws and regulations in the locations where we operate. As a matter of long-standing policy Chevron does not release specific financial details.”

But NEITI insisted that foreign oil majors might have also underpaid royalties “of $2.33 billion arising from subjective interpretation of volume, pricing,” and grading variables. “We are questioning the basis of those calculations,” Orji explained. “They are not calculated on the basis of empirical fact. And maybe there is connivance by officials,” he alleged.

Mis-invoicing

Trade mis-invoicing is thought to be one of the largest drivers of illicit financial flows from developing countries, so that the countries lose precious foreign exchange earnings, tax, and income that might otherwise have been spent on development.

Findings of the report showed that between 2000 and 2014, under invoicing of gold exports from South Africa amounted to $78.2 billion, or 67 per cent of total gold exports.

Trade with the leading partners exhibited the highest amounts: India ($40 billion), Germany ($18.4 billion), Italy ($15.5 billion), and the UK ($13.7 billion).

Downstream’s missing oil millions

From the discovery of missing millions of petrol litres worth N11 billion allegedly at the depot of the Capital Oil and Gas Limited to the caveat emptor issued by the corporation on imminent explosion and preponderance of adulterated petrol in Nigeria, the NNPC aptly depicted an industry whose negative sides dwarfed its positive during the period under review.

Mass sack

The mass sack, which pervaded the oil and gas strata of the industry, dovetailed into the shutdown of the national headquarters of a major oil company in the country, ExxonMobil. Angry oil workers, whose colleagues lost their jobs in their hundreds, did not only shut entry into the company’s office, they also demanded the sack of its Managing Director for authorising their retrenchment a few days to last Christmas.

Avengers strike

The Niger Delta Avengers burst into the scene in the first quarter of 2016, altering the fairy tale of the sector. With scores of attacks on major oil and gas installations, the avengers, as the group preferred to be called, wreaked havoc on gas and crude oil production in Nigeria, dipping daily output and stripping the country of its coveted position as the number one oil producer in Africa.

The radical group repeatedly arranged attacks and acts of sabotage against western oil companies. Many times they threatened that all oil companies should leave the delta.

Lowest output in 22 years

On June 2, 2016, representatives of Niger Delta Avengers group said they had blasted two oil wells of the American oil extracting company, Chevron, in Delta State. In a series of tweets, the militant group took responsibility for the attacks. Before these attacks, precisely on May 5, the group also said that it blew up an oil platform of Chevron company in the oil rich Niger Delta.

In all these, its activities dropped Nigeria’s oil production to about one million barrels per day, the lowest in 22 years.

Fresh oil discoveries

However, fresh oil discoveries by Exxon-Mobil and Folawiyo and partners in Niger Delta and Dahommey basins respectively lightened up the sector. While the Dahommey basin’s discovery secured a seat for Lagos State among the comity of oil producing states, the one billion barrels oil discovery by Exxon-Mobil was a major boost for Nigeria’s oil reserves.

The United States-based ExxonMobil Corporation said in October 2015 that it discovered about one billion barrels of crude oil at the Owowo field, which is located off shore Koloama community in Bayelsa State. The Owowo-3 well with height of 10,410 feet (3,173 meters) and in water at 1,890 feet (576 meters) was drilled by ExxonMobil affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria (Deepwater Ventures) Limited.

Historic subsidy removal

The Federal Government, on May 11 2016, removed subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol, a decision that halted dynamics in the downstream subsector of the oil industry.

Ibe Kachikwu, who announced this major policy, said that any Nigerian entity was free to import petroleum products into the country, subject to existing quality specifications and other guidelines issued by regulatory agencies.

All oil marketers, the minister said, would be allowed to import the product on the basis of foreign exchange procured from secondary sources and that Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) template would reflect this in the pricing of the product.

Kachikwu said that new price band effective from May 11, 2016, would put the retail price of petrol at N145 and below. “Pursuant to this, PPPRA has confirmed the historic fall in Nigeria’s production during the heat of attacks by avengers, maintaining that the Federal Government was talking with the militants to halt the spate of their attacks on oil facilities.”

As at the time of this report, the government and avengers had, however, come to terms with their negotiations; the result of which was shown in the zero attack on oil and gas installation in the region.

Oil workers’ sack

One of the major activities that dotted the 57-year-period under review is the mass sack of workers by the international oil companies (IOCs) and their local counterparts. While this led to the shutdown of ExxonMobil due to poor management by handlers of the crisis and information about the firm, other companies also fired some staff on their payrolls.

Also, Shell and Chevron commenced entrepreneurship valedictory training for some of their staff, as the lingering tough time forced the companies and other IOCs operating in Nigeria to slate about 250 fresh staff for disengagement. ExxonMobil and Chevron, two American companies that had earlier engaged in cost-cutting including downsizing, declared humongous losses of over $2 billion in just three months that accounted for the third quarter of 2016.

OPEC’s quota

However, in an effort to help Nigeria and Libya recover from effects of low production brought about by attacks on oil installations as in the case of the West African nation, and the civil war in the North African country, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) exempted both countries from the oil output cut deal as a result of strategic negotiations.

Ministry of Petroleum Resources explained that in the agreement, Nigeria was accommodated due to some of the damages on its oil and gas facilities by militant attacks in recent months. The recent relative peace in the Niger Delta has however, led to slight improvement in crude production for the country.

This increased the optimism that Nigeria would be able to meet its budgetary production benchmark of 2.2 million barrels per day.

The euphoria was, however, short-lived following the shutdown of Bonga oil production platform by Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) for Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) but was later re-opened in April. This, coupled with the Forcados, which remains shut, has remained a major challenge for recovery efforts on oil production deficit.

Passage of PIB

The upper legislative arm finally, after over 17 years on May 25 this year, passed the controversial Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) into law, a move that, if followed diligently, could end $200 million loss on projected investments due to regulatory uncertainty in the country.

The bill would definitely turnaround the NNPC aside from being the beginning of the end for some agencies under its governance.

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, was visibly basking in the euphoria of what he tagged the historic moment brought about by the passage of the bill.

He swiftly declared that this “Bill is not only for Nigerians but for our investors,” adding: “We are proud of what has been done.”

Despite the prospects that this bill has to address losses due to long years of governance brouhaha in the all-important industry, there, however, is still a long way to achieving a bill that could stop the bleeding on fiscal wastages allegedly suffered, over the years, by the country from investors.

Last line

From all indications, the period under review experienced more negatives than positives. This is not unexpected of a cash-cow sector of a country that has really very little to show for the sale of billions barrels of crude oil over the past 57 years. Lessons should be learnt on how to make the future worthwhile for the industry.

