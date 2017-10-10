Oil workers ask Kachikwu to steer clear of NNPC affairs

Barely 48 hours after the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, met with President Muhammadu Buhari over allegations of certain disorders at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) oil workers, under the aegis of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), have advised the minister to steer clear of management process at the corporation.

Declaring their position yesterday in a statement, the oil workers said problems would continue to occur at the corporation as long as the Chairman of the Board continues to meddle into the day-to-day running of the organisations, which is a management role. They also vowed to resist any attempt by officials who are not designated for the administration of NNPC to meddle with the affairs of the association.

The workers warned that they would stop nonexecutive officials from using top management positions in the corporation to settle cronies at the detriment of dedicated staff.

The statement, signed by the Group Secretary of the Group Executive Council (GEC) of PENGASSAN in NNPC, Sulaiman Sulaiman, noted that the recent re-organisation in the NNPC was in good faith and encouraged internal growth.

According to the statement, “We are convinced that the recent re-organisation in NNPC is in good faith and in tandem with our call for allowing internal growth in the system through hard work and positive appraisals.

“We shall continue to reject and vehemently resist attempts in meddling into day-to-day running of the organisation by nonexecutive officials of the corporation.

“We will no longer allow our institution to be an avenue to settle friends and cohorts into management positions of NNPC at the detriment of dedicated staff with all the requisite qualifications within the system. “Problems will continue to occur as long as the Chairman of the Board will continue to meddle into day-to-day running of the organisations, which is a management role.

“Any attempt to allow this to happen will spell doom for the country and create a window for abuse.” The senior staff said that good practice in corporate governance required absolute segregation of oversight role from management dayto- day role.

The workers asked: “Why should a board chairman seek to meddle in internal organisational adjustment?” They advised the board chairman to focus on performance appraisal of the Board Committees and its members rather than wanting to dictate appointments or award contracts in NNPC.

According to the workers, contrary to claim in the said letter to the President, staff are no longer afraid to talk or express their opinion, especially with the domestication of whistle blowing policy and reconstitution and launching of the Anti- Corruption Committee by the current GMD. “In terms of workplace harmony, NNPC has enjoyed the best industrial atmosphere under the present top management of NNPC.

“So far, there is zero record of industrial crisis or shutdown, which is the first of its kind in the history of struggle in oil and gas in Nigeria, thanks to the efforts of the current GMD and the GED Corporate Services,” they said.

The oil workers supported the decision of the Senate to thoroughly investigate the weighty allegations by Kachikwu against the NNPC Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru, on the awards of the $25 billion contracts and new appointments in the national oil company, adding that Nigerians will be waiting to hear the outcome of these sensitive investigations

