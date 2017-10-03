Okei-Odumakin: It’s not yet Uhuru for Nigeria

Human rights activist and President of Women Arise for Change, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, believes that at 57, Nigeria is an adult with a toddler’s mentality. She therefore insists that government should be honest enough to acknowledge that there is so much anger in the country. TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE reports

What is your assessment of Nigeria on her 57th independence anniversary?

There is so much to be done. The little progress we have made is a far cry to the expectations of Nigerians. Nigeria at 57 is an adult with a toddler’s mentality. We still have a long way to go.

So, you are convinced that Nigeria has not made any significant progress 57 years after her independence?

I don’t think Nigeria has made so much progress. Yes, the present administration has shown its determination to fight corruption, but corruption has been fighting back with so much venom that it is almost rubbishing whatever progress that is been made in that front. But sincerely, I don’t think the welfare of Nigerians has truly improved.

Considering the dreams of Nigeria’s founding fathers and the state of the nation, do you think that the nation deserves to roll out the drums in celebration?

No matter the magnitude of the challenges we have had as a nation, I think we should still be grateful to God that the country has not degenerated to the situation in Syria, Libya and Sudan, among others.

Do you think there is much difference in the country’s leadership today with what we had at independence?

I know there is so much difference between the crop of leaders today and our heroes past at independence. As a matter of fact, there is no basis for comparison because the two groups are driven by different ideologies. The leaders at independence were very sincere and committed to the principles of true federalism. The leaders today are driven by their selfish interest. Their maxim is if the powers that be favours me, you have my support; if it doesn’t, you have my curses.

Nigeria was once a great nation and shinning light in Africa, but the situation has changed. What do you think is responsible for the country’s underdevelopment?

Tribalism, nepotism and favouritism! The laws are mere window-dressing. Equity, fairness and justice have being sacrificed long ago. Federal character is jettisoned. That is the cause of the unrest

Nigeria is still confronted by challenges of insecurity, poor power supply, poor infrastructure, poverty, unemployment and corruption, among others. Where did Nigerian leaders and the people got it wrong?

Systems failure! I used to think it was merely leadership problem until the new crop of leaders emerged andI realised that Nigeria problem is a lot deeper than I thought. The centre can’t hold because the systems have collapsed. Nations run on systems; that is why government is a continuum. The systems have been badly damaged that even if you bring a saint to lead the change, he would become so corrupt without even realising it.

How do you think these problems could be addressed?

Let us begin by adopting the report of the National Conference we had under the Goodluck Jonathan administration. There is no amount of amendments carried out under this present leadership that can effectively address the problems of Nigeria. Nigeria does not have a constitution. What we have is a fraud from the military. There was no referendum, where the people of Nigeria agreed to be governed by that constitution. Let us begin and revert to the true federalism practiced by our leaders at Independence.

Looking at the federal structure in the country, would you say there is the need for any amendment?

Yes. To start with, there is no system. What we need is a complete overhauling of the entire system. Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo was able to do much for his people because various regions controlled their resource then. So much power is concentrated at the centre. There must be devolution of power if we want to see development.

Do you support the clamour for restructuring and agitations in some quarters that Nigeria should return to regional government?

That is the point I have been making all along. Restructure or die. My understanding of restructuring is not for the country to break, but to return to regional government. Nigeria will fare better under that arrangement.

What is your advice to government and Nigerians as they celebrate freedom from colonial rule?

The government should be honest enough to acknowledge that there is so much anger in the country. If the government’s fight against corruption will yield any positive outcome, it should be anchored on restructuring. Let there be devolution of power. We must also improve on the quality of our leadership as a country. At present leadership is the only job for which no preparation is required and no background check is done.

