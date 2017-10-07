Okpotu bemoans Lobi’s inability to win trophies

Nigeria Professional Football League highest goal scorer, Tony Okpotu, has lamented the inability of his club, Lobi Stars, to win any trophy in the just concluded season. Okpotu scored 19 goals to emerge top scorer for the season but his goals were not enough to secure silverware for Lobi. The club finished seventh on the final log with 54 points from 38 league matches. Speaking with League Rendezvous, the Super Eagles CHAN team striker said scoring goals was his primary target and emerging top scorer was not something special.

He said playing for the national team was the dream of every player but that everybody could not be invited at the same time. “It was a great feeling emerging the is my job as a striker,” he said. “I am paid to score goals and help my club achieve victory. “I want to attribute my goal scoring to hard work and training.

At a time I was staying behind after training to perfect my goal scoring act, it really paid off at the end. “I would have been happy if we won something as a group, but it didn’t work out as planned, but personally, I am happy with my performance.

“Playing in the national team is not a do or die affair; I believe the coach cannot invite everybody, so when my time came, I decided to give it my all at the WAFU Cup. “The technical crew saw what I can do during the tournament; I believe I will surely get future invitations and progress to the main team.”

He however said he was not in a haste to travel out of the country as that would come at appropriate time. Okpotu added: “I am not thinking of moving for now because I believe when my time comes, it will come with ease. I am not jealous of those that have moved abroad because the target of every good player, to play outside especially in top leagues across Europe.”

