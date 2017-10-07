Olamide, Timaya, others rock as Glo celebrates Nigeria’s 57th Independence anniversary

As Nigeria commemorated its 57th Independence anniversary, telecommunications giant, Globacom, gave residents of Ibadan a night to remember as it held its flagship music concert, Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour, with Olamide, Runtown and other music superstars.

The Jogor Event Centre, Ibadan, welcomed a capacity audience which seized the opportunity of the show to celebrate the Independence anniversary with their music idols including the Egberi Papa 1 of Bayelsa, Inetimi Alfred Odon (Timaya); Yemi Alade and the new Rhythm and Blues sensation in Nigeria, Axterix. While Nollywood legend, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), celebrated Yoruba movie actor, Odunlade Adekola, and another popular Yoruba movie star, Bolaji Amusan, known popularly as Mr. Latin, came as celebrity guests, the remarkable show had DJ Tops on the jukebox as delectable Nollywood divas, Ebube Nwagbo and Mercy Johnson-Okojie, compered the show.

Mercy dazzled the audience when she spoke flawless Yoruba language interlaced with humorous Ibadan inflections and the trademark Ibadan call and response greeting line, ‘kini soo’ to which the excited crowd responded ‘Soo nsure!’ Axterix kicked off the show closely followed by the energetic female vocalist, Yemi Eberechi Alade, who came to the city with the full complement of her band of talented choreographers. Douglas Jack Agu, a.k.a. Runtown, left no one in doubt that he had what it took to musically run the town as he put up such a beautiful performance that got the entire audience on their feet shuffling and gyrating to the rhythmic beats.

His tracks, The Activity Pikin and Superwoman, were the clincher as the crowd sang excitedly along with him. King of the streets, Olamide, literally set the hall on fire when he sauntered onto the stage with his band as he hailed the ”Omo Wobe” who surged forward to bond with the Shakiti Bobo and Skekeloboske exponent. As he traversed the full repertoire of his music from First of All, Voice of the Streets, Stupid Love, Durosoke to Alowomajaye and other hit tracks, the audience called for more.

Timaya put the icing on the show when he came on stage to join Olamide with whom he did a collabo before moving to his hit tracks and adding some spiritual flavour to the evening with some church choruses which got the crowd in a praise mood into the opening hours of October 1. Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour goes to Anyigba, Kogi State on October 7.

