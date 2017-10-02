Olubadan: Group cautions Ajimobi over impeding violence

Worried by war of words and violent controversies that had trailed the face-off between Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State and the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, with Senator Rasidi Ladoja, over installation of 21 Obas, a concerned group, ‘Unity Forum’, has cautioned the governor to thread softly on the issue to prevent unnecessary violence in the state.

The group led by Layi Okanlawon alongside Sola Osotoye and Hon. Azeez Oorelope as Secretary and PRO respectively, urged Ajimobi “to stop any venture that could add more to the existing problems being encountered by the people of the State.

The group said: “A situation where the governor and the Olubadan are throwing tantrums at each other with some Mogajis threatening to remove the governor from office if he dare dethrone the monarch is unwholesome.

The governor should use the power entrusted him to resolve the crises and put the party in order. Any attempt to do otherwise is inviting violence, which must be avoided at all cost.”

