OLX: Nigerians post N12.1trn worth of used items in 1 year

Over N12.1 trillion worth of second-hand items were posted on the country’s online classifies platform, OLX, for sales by Nigerians last year, New Telegraph has gathered. This represents the value of some 1,122,001 items posted for sale by Nigerians in 2016, indicating how the presence of OLX platform has continued to create value for the Nigerian economy.

According to data obtained from OLX, the 1,122,001 items equates to one item posted every 30 seconds. With a platform such as OLX, Nigerians are able to still monetise their used items, instead of leaving them decay without any economic value.

The release of the Secondhand Items Report by OLX for Nigeria, for the first time, was coming just as OLX is commemorating its 5th anniversary to showcase trends within the local secondhand market from last year.

According to the report, the value of the unused or secondhand items posted on the site was N12.1 trillion last year, which interestingly, is almost twice the market capital for Snapchat.

The study also showcases the power of the secondhand market offering in Nigeria, by revealing that over one million items were posted for sale last year, which equates to one item being up for grabs every 30 seconds on OLX. “OLX currently receives over 2.8 million visits a month and we are anticipating a growth in this figure over the upcoming months.

This report reflects Nigerians awareness of the secondhand value of their possessions,” said OLX Country Manager, Lola Masha, while commenting on the report The study takes a closer look at each category revealing some exciting figures about Nigeria’s secondhand market.

According to the report, the monetary value of mobile phones posted on OLX in 2016 is over N6.5 trillion, which is equivalent to four and half of the world’s largest gold bars, whilst the value of the home, furniture and garden category on OLX is N44.3 billion, which is equivalent to almost half the cost of the Akwa Ibom stadium.

Also, it noted that the most expensive mobile phone posted on the site was a Nokia Vertu for N950,000, whilst the most expensive vehicle was a pre-owned 2015 Private Jet Bombardier valued at N5.5 billion – that’s the average salary of the top five Nigerian footballers. Besides, Masha said:

“The report not only shows the enormous value of the second hand market but also demonstrates the positive impact online classifieds has on the Nigerian economy.

“This is a concrete demonstration of the OLX brand essence “everybody wins” as sellers win when they sell items they no longer need at lower prices, buyers win when they buy items at great discounts and the community wins as this trade leads to increased circulation of cash in the local economy.

” She explained that the OLX Group operates a network of online trading platforms in over 40 countries, building market-leading classifieds marketplaces that empower millions of people to buy, sell and create prosperity in local communities.

“With over 300 million monthly users worldwide, OLX Group makes it fast and easy to buy and sell almost anything online, such as household goods, phones, cars and houses.

Through consumer brands including Avito, dubizzle, letgo, OLX, Stradia and Storia, over 10 million things are listed on its market-leading apps and platforms every single month,” she added.

Like this: Like Loading...