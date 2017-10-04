Onalaja to Fashola: Reform housing sector

The Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has been challenged to facilitate the amendment of the Land Use Act and create enabling environment for private developers to assist government in tackling the consistent problems of housing deficit in Nigeria. Bamidele Onalaja, the Chief Executive Officer of RevolutionPlus Property Development Company, made the appeal on over the weekend in Lagos during the official commissioning of the estate company’s corporate head office in Ikeja, Lagos.

According to Onalaja, the issue of housing deficit in Nigeria dated back to as far as 1957, when the first white paper on housing deficit in Nigeria was released. He maintained that that despite successive administration’s policy to provide solutions to the problem, it keeps growing and has reached a staggering 19 million in figure.

“As Nigeria’s population keeps growing, especially urban settlements in terms of births and rural to urban migration, the demand for houses keep growing as well but without a commensurate response from the government at various levels.

