Ondo approves N3.9bn UBEC’s counterpart fund

The coast now appears clear for the Ondo State Government to access N7.8billon Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) as it yesterday approved N3.9billion counterpart funding. The sum when paid would enable the state to access the matching fund of N7.8billion which would be used for upgrading and provision of infrastructure of schools across the state.

Speaking at a post-executive council, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Yemi Olowolabi said the N7.8billion would be released to the State by the national Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) after the payment of N3.9billion counterpart funding. Olowolabi said: “Ondo State has not been able to access funds from UBEC for over four years due to the government failure to pay its own counterpart fund. Upon the payment of N3.9billion as mandated by law, the national body is obliged to double what we pay called matching fund, which is N7.8billion.

“The money will be spent to improve and upgrade the decaying and unbefitting infrastructural state of our schools. The development will go a long way in enhancing the quality of education of our students and make them perform better.”

