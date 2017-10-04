Ondo assures monarchs of development

…as Deji seeks First Class status for Akure obas

Ondo State Government yesterday signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with some foreigners to establish industries in rural areas in the state. Commissioner for Commerce, Industries and Cooperatives, Chief Timehin Adelegbe said this yesterday in Ifon, headquarters of Ose Local Government while on a courtesy visit to traditional rulers in the council area.

He said that the industries would bring development to rural areas especially ongoing projects in Okeluse, Imoru, Ijagba, Ikaro, Idogun, Ifon, Idoani, Imeri, Ute and Afo as one of the aims of the current administration of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was to check unemployment by establishing industries.

According to him, efforts were ongoing to tap the state’s resources to create wealth and make the state a hub of commercial activities.

“This two-day visit to this local government area is to appreciate our people, to make government familiar with the area and inform our people about our development plans for this place. “Ose Dam is being considered to be used as hydroelectric dam and this will create opportunities for employment.

“We equally plan to establish a sugarcane processing factory in Ikaro, Adelegbe said. Meanwhile, the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi has appealed to the government to promote more traditional rulers in the Akure speaking areas to first class status. The Local Governments speaking predominantly Akure included Akure South, Akure North and Ifedore.

Oba Aladelusi who is the only first class monarch in the three Local Governments said Ondo Central Senatorial district had been left behind in the promotion to the first class status by the state government since the state was created in 1976.

The monarch who spoke the minds of other monarchs at a Summit held for Akure speaking areas said only four monarchs were in first class status when the state current political dispensation began in 1999. The towns with first class status as at 1999, according to the monarch included Deji of Akure, Osemawe of Ondo, Owa of Idanre and Olowo of Owo.

