One Home, One Farmer for WFD poetr y, photography exhibition

The stage is set for the second edition of the World Food Day poetry and photography exhibition which will hold on October 14, at Didi Museum, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Organised by Fingerprints in conjunction with Foodbank Nigeria and SheAgric, the exhibition features notable artistes, including award-winning poet, Tade Iapdeola, Jos-based spoken-word poetry artiste, Andrew Patience, award-winning photographers, Uche James Iroha, Rufus Ashiru and accomplished graphic designer, painter and body performance artist, Yusuf Durodola.

With the theme, ‘One Home, One Farmer’, the organisers stated that the theme was selected to drive home the awareness and advocate for subsistence agriculture and possibly encourage every full-blooded Nigerian family to devote a portion of their homes, no matter how little into planting food crops and other agricultural practices.

The creative content director of Fingerprints, Olawale Oluwadahunsi, who is also a United Nations Youth delegate who represented Nigeria at the 20th UN Assembly, said the exhibition would create the needed awareness for agricultural re-invigoration in the home of Nigerians.

She said: “We should all be farmers. The ‘twin’ green colours in our national flag signify fertility, chief of which is agriculture. This is in consonance with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) number two which stands to promote zero hunger and agricultural development in the country.

“We all know we should diversify the economy, but how many people are taking a bold step towards it? What are we really doing? Can we really wait for the government to do all? We are proposing that every family in the country should have at least one person practicing agriculture as a part-time engagement.”

Speaking also, the curator of the exhibition, Rufus Ashiru, said the exhibition proceeds would be used to encourage the work of the Agricultural NGO, Foodbank Nigeria.

“This is a charity exhibition but we are also using Art as a tool for agro-social advocacy to revive the back-to-the-basics culture of farming. Let us build our Nigerian dream and take our destiny into our own hands by agreeing to this proposition that we should all be farmers.

“We can make it happen. Meanwhile, this is a sales exhibition and 100 per cent of the works sold will be donated to the Foodbank Nigeria,” he said.

Fingerprints, a registered trademark under Poetic Mines Incorporated, is a Creative Arts platform which expresses art through Photography, Creative writing, Motion Pictures and Literary Journalism to drive the practical significance of United Nations world calendar dates using various platforms to address the various socioeconomic issues affecting the nation to achieve sustainable development.

The maiden edition of the exhibition, themed ‘Life’ was held in 2016 in conjunction with Priceless Arts Incorporated, Ara Studio, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) at National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos State.

Like this: Like Loading...