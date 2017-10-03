Onyekuru relishes winner for Anderlecht

Nigeria striker Henry Onyekuru has told ScoreNigeria.com.ng he is thrilled to have scored a late match winner for Belgian champions Anderlecht to beat Standard Liege 1-0 in the league.

The Everton loanee scored the only goal of the game in the 88th minute on Sunday “It was a good feeling to score the winning goal for my club at the last minute,” Onyekuru said.

“It was a tough game, we didn’t relent as a team and that paid off with the victory.

“The Victory was the collective effort of the team.” The former KAS Eupen striker has now scored four goals in the league this season.

Anderlecht have now shot to seventh on the table with 15 points from nine matches, just within the championship playoffs bracket.

