OPEC oil output rose by 50,000 bpd in September -Survey

In an effort to prop up prices, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) started reducing output by about 1.2 million bpd on January 1 in its first supply cut since 2008. Nigeria and Libya were exempted from the curbs.

The September survey indicates output from the 13 OPEC members originally part of the deal rose by 60,000 bpd from August.

Supply from the 11 members with production targets under the original accord increased by 40,000 bpd. Compared with the levels from which they agreed to cut, in most cases their October 2016 production, the 11 members have reduced output by 998,000 bpd of the pledged 1.164 million bpd. That equates to 86 percent compliance, down from 89 percent in August.

August’s total was revised down by 20,000 bpd after a change to the Libyan estimate.

Equatorial Guinea joined OPEC in May. OPEC target based on the 32.50 million bpd ceiling OPEC announced on Nov. 30, 2016, minus Indonesia and using reference production figures listed in an internal OPEC document for Libya and Nigeria.

Equatorial Guinea is required to limit output but OPEC has not published a production target for Equatorial Guinea or an updated overall target since it became an OPEC member.

The Reuters survey aims to assess crude supply to market, defined to exclude movements to, but not sales from, storage. Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone. Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian output includes the Agbami stream and excludes Oso and Akpo condensates.

Like this: Like Loading...