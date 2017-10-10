Operation Python Dance: Army invaded our base – MASSOB/BIM cries out

Members of the Movement For Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra(MASSOB)/ Biafra Independent Movement (BIM) yesterday condemned alleged invasion and destruction of its office at Onueke in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State by the Nigeria Army in its ongoing military exercise, operation Python Dance 11.

Ebonyi Central MASSOB/BIM Leader, Gideon Iloke while briefing journalists in Abakaliki alleged that some soldiers numbering over 50

raided their Onueke office during the weekend, destroyed their flags, emblems and other Biafra items and carted away other valuables

belonging to the group.

Iloke who described the attack as wicked and callous maintained that MASSOB/BIM was committed to the realization of Biafra Independence.

He said no amount of intimidation by the Army or any other quarter would be able to stop Biafra agitation and actualization.

He called on the leadership of Ohaeze Ndigbo and other leaders from the zone to rise to their responsibilities of protecting Ndigbo from

the calculated onslaught of the Nigeria military which he said has been disguised as a fight against kidnapping and criminality in the

zone.

Iloke stated that if the leaders of Ndigbo fail to protect them against undue and unwarranted attack from the Nigeria security personnel, the group may be forced to take actions no matter how extreme in order to protect itself.

He further appealed to the international Community to beam its light on the activities of the Nigeria Military in the South East of Nigeria

under the Operation Python Dance 11, pointing out that the activities of the soldiers in the zone did not conform with the rules of engagement anywhere in the World.

“Enemies of Biafra attacked our office in Onueke, chased away our members, destroyed our flags and carted away other valuables. Everybody know that MASSOB/BIM under the leadership of Chief Raph Uwazuruke is nonviolent in its approach to the agitation for the realization of Biafra.

” Therefore what was the reason for attacking our office? They should know that even though they attacked our office and scattered our men, I want them to know that MASSOB/BIM is everywhere in the World and no force is capable of killing all of us; Biafra has come to stay”, Iloke stated.

